Importance of Type 1 Surveys and Enlightenment by JDRF

Please introduce yourself and tell us about the history of JDRF.

I am the Research Communications Lead for JDRF UK, the UK branch of JDRF International. My job is to make research informative, understandable and engaging for everyone living with or affected by type 1 diabetes. This includes condensing and communicating the latest groundbreaking type 1 diabetes research that is emerging.

We fund all stages of Type 1 research, from prevention to treatment to cure. We are investigating whether new or existing drugs can be used to treat type 1 diabetes, and whether cells and therapies can be designed to eradicate this condition.

JDRF was founded in 1970 by a group of parents of children with type 1 diabetes. Since then, the incidence of type 1 diabetes has increased by about 4% each year, and there are now 8.7 million people living with the condition worldwide. JDRF is the leading global organization funding his type 1 diabetes research, and our strength lies in our unique focus.

We support everyone living with type 1 diabetes by working with policy makers to increase the accessibility and availability of treatment and by providing information and resources to help people manage their condition. To do. The research we funded has led to new developments in diabetes technology and treatment and is laying an important foundation for treatment.

JDRF’s vision is a world without type 1 diabetes. How are you achieving this vision?

We are committed to ending type 1 diabetes by funding world-class research. This includes 70 clinical trials currently being conducted around the world, testing new drugs and devices. He pools resources into a global program that has invested over £2 billion in research so far. We work with academic institutions, policy makers, industry and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies for people with type 1 diabetes. We have staff and volunteers in the US, UK, Australia, Israel, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world free of type 1 diabetes.

Tell me more about type 1 diabetes. How is type 1 diabetes different from type 2?

People are not born with type 1 diabetes. Instead, the immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, thus losing the ability to make insulin. people with type 1 diabetes Insulin should be given regularly via injection or insulin pump. Once a person develops this condition, they will have it for the rest of their lives. This is physically and mentally unforgiving. People with type 1 diabetes must try to match the amount of insulin they give themselves to the amount of glucose in their blood. experience fluctuations in blood sugar levels between high) and hypoglycemia (very low).

In contrast, people with type 2 diabetes Either it doesn’t produce enough insulin, or the insulin it does doesn’t work properly. The main difference is that type 2 diabetes is not caused by an attack from the immune system. Instead, there are several risk factors that contribute to its development, including family history, age, ethnic background, weight, diet, and lifestyle factors such as exercise. It can be treated with lifestyle changes, but people with type 2 diabetes may need to administer their own insulin. In the long term, both of these forms of diabetes can cause serious complications to the heart, nerves, eyes, and kidneys.

Image Credit: Buravleva Stock/Shutterstock

Because the exact cause of type 1 diabetes is unknown, there are many myths surrounding the condition. What are some common misconceptions about type 1 diabetes?

It’s a common misconception that type 1 diabetes is caused by an unhealthy lifestyle, especially eating too much sugar. This is simply not true. Patients with type 1 diabetes are doing nothing to cause their condition. It is not known exactly what causes their immune system to fail and start attacking the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. , scientists are investigating links with certain viruses and gut bacteria.

Another common misconception is that people with type 1 diabetes cannot or should not eat certain foods, including foods high in sugar. In fact, people with type 1 diabetes can eat whatever they want.

Also, some people have the misconception that people with type 1 diabetes can’t do sports. You should first make sure your blood sugar is stable and continue to check it during exercise. Also, you may need to have a snack before you start exercising. Many type 1 diabetes supporters attend the London Marathon each year to prove they can exercise as well as non-diabetics.

Diabetes patients are increasing year by year. What are the signs and symptoms of diabetes that people should know about?

There are four important signs to look out for that may indicate someone has type 1 diabetes. Watch out for people who drink a lot of water or go to the bathroom more often than usual. Also, watch out for sudden, unexplained weight loss and extreme fatigue. An easy way to remember these symptoms is the 4 T’s: thirst, toilet, thinness, and fatigue. Anyone can get type 1 diabetes, so be aware of these four symptoms.

JDRF’s research has not only led to new developments in diabetes technology and treatment, but has also pushed new boundaries for discovering treatments for type 1 diabetes.

Can you tell us more about recent and exciting research advances in diabetes?

To me, the most exciting advance towards a cure for type 1 diabetes is the study of growing human insulin-producing cells (called beta cells) in the laboratory. It does this by allowing cells that can grow into cells to grow into beta cells.

We are currently in clinical trials in Boston, USA, where some of these lab-grown beta cells are being transplanted into people with type 1 diabetes. The company conducting the trial is called Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and its researchers are closely monitoring participants. They have already seen a significant reduction in the amount of insulin that patients need to inject daily to keep their blood sugar stable, and one participant 270 days after receiving the new cells. Independent of insulin. Having funded the first study to investigate whether it is possible to make beta cells in the lab, we are very excited to see the results of this groundbreaking study.

Image Credit: Eviart/Shutterstock

World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14th each year. What does World Diabetes Day mean for JDRF?

World Diabetes Day is a great opportunity to get more people’s attention and add type 1 diabetes to their agenda. That’s when the spotlight is on us, and we’re using it to raise awareness about the signs of type 1 diabetes and how serious and life-threatening it can be, and how different types of diabetes differ. and dispel a widespread myth: about type 1 diabetes. As a research-focused charity, we believe in the power of research. That is why our role in communicating breakthroughs to the public is so important, and World Diabetes Day gives us the opportunity to educate and inspire a wider audience about the importance of medical research.

Why is it so important to raise awareness of type 1 diabetes through world days like World Diabetes Day?

It’s important to raise awareness of type 1 diabetes and make sure everyone recognizes the four key signs that can help in early diagnosis. She is diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when one in four children has a fatal condition called diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). DKA occurs when a severe lack of insulin prevents the body from using glucose for energy and starts using fat instead. This process releases chemicals called ketones, which acidify the blood and can lead to coma and death if not treated quickly.

What’s next for JDRF? Do you have any exciting upcoming projects?

The most exciting news on the horizon is the first disease-modifying drug for type 1 diabetes. We are eagerly awaiting a decision from the U.S. Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the approval of an immunotherapeutic drug called teplizumab. JDRF has continued to fund the early development and testing of this drug. Innovative clinical trials funded by JDRF Teplizumab can delay type 1 diabetes for up to 3 yearsIt targets the immune attack that causes the condition, making it the first disease-modifying drug for type 1 diabetes.

A growing number of immunotherapeutic agents are now rapidly advancing through clinical trials, and by protecting remaining or transplanted insulin-producing beta cells, they could be used to prevent, treat, or cure type 1 diabetes. It is being considered.

Image Credit: Ahmet Misirligul/Shutterstock

About Josie Clarkson

I am the Research Communications Lead for JDRF UK. He holds a BA in Neuroscience from the University of Nottingham and an MA in Science Communication from Imperial College. London. I have always been fascinated by what happens when something goes wrong in the body and causes disease.

A recent career highlight was attending the European Diabetes Society (EASD) conference in Sweden. The conference was inspiring as many of the world’s leading researchers shared exciting breakthroughs, from sophisticated integrated diabetes technologies to new therapies and promising results from clinical trials of treatments. It was the positivity and ray of hope we all needed after a difficult few years.