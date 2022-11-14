Why are diabetics at increased risk of blood sugar excursions in winter?

Every year, many look forward to winter when the sweltering heat comes to a halt and the season brings festive cheer, energy and delicious food. Cold months, on the other hand, are associated with coughs, colds, flu, digestive problems, especially heart disease.But did you know that this season is also of particular concern for people with diabetes? , the winter season and Diabetesand how people with high blood sugar can stay healthy in the months to come.

Studies show that more cases of diabetes are diagnosed in winter than in winter. during the summer Because people with diabetes mellitus have higher HbA1c levels during this time, Dr. Aishwarya Krishnamurthy, Endocrinology and Diabetes Consultant at Max Super Specialty Hospital, explains that this difference is seen across all genders, races, ages and diabetes severity groups. Did.

A 2014 study published in National Library of Medicinehighlighted its relevance to glycemic control in patients Diabetes (DM) and seasonality, “Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels decrease in the summer or warm season and increase in the winter or cold season.”

For immature hemoglobin The A1c (HbA1c) test “measures the amount of blood sugar (glucose) attached to hemoglobin, the part of red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. It’s an important blood test that shows if you have Diabetes.org.uk explained.

So what could explain the elevated HbA1c levels during the winter months? Delhithe low temperature strains the body more than usual and releases it stress hormone such as cortisol and adrenaline. “These hormones cause the liver to release more glucose for energy and raise blood sugar levels,” he explained.

Winter illnesses also contribute to elevated blood sugar levels (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The secretion of these stress hormones is also accelerated during illnesses and infections common during this season. “Every time the body faces an infection, it releases stress hormones such as: adrenaline Cortisol reduces the effectiveness of insulin. This is a hormone that lowers glucose levels. As a result, blood sugar levels can be high and difficult to return to normal levels,” says Dr. Krishnamurthy.

Agreeing, Priya Bharma, chief dietitian at the Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, added that being sick makes diabetes more difficult to manage. “You feel sick and have less energy. sugar content It’s often much higher in response to colds, flu and viruses,” she said.

But these stress hormones alone aren’t the cause of winter blood sugar spikes. Experts stressed that changes in diet and physical activity patterns also play a big role. jaggery, sesame seeds, etc., as cultural practices that can worsen glycemic control. There are also several important festivals during this time, such as Diwali, Dussehra, Lohri, Christmas and New Year, when eating certain foods is considered auspicious. This is also a time of year when there is excessive pollution and cold weather that prevents the elderly and other vulnerable diabetics from exercising regularly.

Bharma agreed, saying people tend to eat more during the winter because it’s easier to eat.comfort food‘. “Your body may need more calories to combat the cold. This is a natural response from the body,” she said.

Winter blues also help exacerbate diabetes. “People go out less and prefer to stay indoors during the winter, which leads to depression. mood swings or depressionIt can increase blood sugar levels in the body,” Dr. Kumar said.

Further exacerbating the situation for diabetics at this time is the difficulty of blood tests. “Diabetics find it difficult to self-test their blood sugar during the cold winter months because their hands are cold and the test is painful.” feet Nerve discomfort and infections occur when you don’t stay warm in cold weather. Warm your hands before taking a blood sugar test. Otherwise, your machine will give erratic results. ”

Struggling to get accurate blood test results in the winter months can be a problem as routine monitoring. Blood glucose level Very important for diabetics. “This is especially true for people taking insulin or who are at risk of dangerously low blood sugar. The latter group includes people taking certain strong antidiabetic drugs, or those with diabetes-related complications, including those with chronic renal failure or heart disease. If a patient does not check his blood sugar, the doctor will not be able to adjust his medication to correct his blood sugar within the optimal range. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications such as loss of consciousness and seizures. indianexpress.com.

People tend to eat more during winter (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

So how do you ensure accurate test results? “If your hands are cold, place a towel or heavy clothing over a heated mug or heater before running the test.” said Verma.

Experts suggest eating a nutritious diet, exercising Control your blood sugar regularly. “They should consciously avoid eating high-calorie foods, despite the cravings that are very common in winter. Indulge in healthier eating practices and healthier substitutions during the holiday season, such as substituting fruit for high-calorie sweets, baked or fried foods, and adjusting portion sizes. It takes a conscious effort,” says Dr. Krishnamurthy.

She added that winter in India is usually associated with greater availability of fresh food. vegetables and fruits, should be consumed preferentially. “Hot drinks that can be drunk in good weather should preferably be sipped without added sugar or replaced with nutritious soups.”

Emphasizing the benefits of exercise for people with diabetes, Bharma says: Watch your blood sugar levels in case you need to reduce your insulin needs, especially if you’re on insulin. Remember that physical activity can affect blood sugar levels for up to 48 hours. ”

If you can’t go outside because of contamination, keep going. physical activity At home. “You can take up yoga, dance, indoor sports like table tennis or basketball, or practice simple exercises at home. home suggests.

Other tips for diabetics to follow this season:

*your medicine Regularly.

*Keep your diet balanced and follow the limits as directed by your doctor.

*Avoid over-indulgence related to the holidays/holiday season.

* Get vaccinated against influenza frequently to prevent it. cold Viral transmission with proper hand hygiene and mask.

*In cold weather, diabetics need to take care of their feet. Moisturize and inspect your feet regularly, and do not place them near heaters or soak them in boiling water as they can develop burns and ulcers.

