Health
Why are diabetics at increased risk of blood sugar excursions in winter?
Every year, many look forward to winter when the sweltering heat comes to a halt and the season brings festive cheer, energy and delicious food. Cold months, on the other hand, are associated with coughs, colds, flu, digestive problems, especially heart disease.But did you know that this season is also of particular concern for people with diabetes? , the winter season and Diabetesand how people with high blood sugar can stay healthy in the months to come.
Studies show that more cases of diabetes are diagnosed in winter than in winter. during the summer Because people with diabetes mellitus have higher HbA1c levels during this time, Dr. Aishwarya Krishnamurthy, Endocrinology and Diabetes Consultant at Max Super Specialty Hospital, explains that this difference is seen across all genders, races, ages and diabetes severity groups. Did.
A 2014 study published in National Library of Medicinehighlighted its relevance to glycemic control in patients Diabetes (DM) and seasonality, “Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels decrease in the summer or warm season and increase in the winter or cold season.”
For immature hemoglobin The A1c (HbA1c) test “measures the amount of blood sugar (glucose) attached to hemoglobin, the part of red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. It’s an important blood test that shows if you have Diabetes.org.uk explained.
So what could explain the elevated HbA1c levels during the winter months? Delhithe low temperature strains the body more than usual and releases it stress hormone such as cortisol and adrenaline. “These hormones cause the liver to release more glucose for energy and raise blood sugar levels,” he explained.
The secretion of these stress hormones is also accelerated during illnesses and infections common during this season. “Every time the body faces an infection, it releases stress hormones such as: adrenaline Cortisol reduces the effectiveness of insulin. This is a hormone that lowers glucose levels. As a result, blood sugar levels can be high and difficult to return to normal levels,” says Dr. Krishnamurthy.
Agreeing, Priya Bharma, chief dietitian at the Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, added that being sick makes diabetes more difficult to manage. “You feel sick and have less energy. sugar content It’s often much higher in response to colds, flu and viruses,” she said.
But these stress hormones alone aren’t the cause of winter blood sugar spikes. Experts stressed that changes in diet and physical activity patterns also play a big role. jaggery, sesame seeds, etc., as cultural practices that can worsen glycemic control. There are also several important festivals during this time, such as Diwali, Dussehra, Lohri, Christmas and New Year, when eating certain foods is considered auspicious. This is also a time of year when there is excessive pollution and cold weather that prevents the elderly and other vulnerable diabetics from exercising regularly.
Bharma agreed, saying people tend to eat more during the winter because it’s easier to eat.comfort food‘. “Your body may need more calories to combat the cold. This is a natural response from the body,” she said.
Winter blues also help exacerbate diabetes. “People go out less and prefer to stay indoors during the winter, which leads to depression. mood swings or depressionIt can increase blood sugar levels in the body,” Dr. Kumar said.
Further exacerbating the situation for diabetics at this time is the difficulty of blood tests. “Diabetics find it difficult to self-test their blood sugar during the cold winter months because their hands are cold and the test is painful.” feet Nerve discomfort and infections occur when you don’t stay warm in cold weather. Warm your hands before taking a blood sugar test. Otherwise, your machine will give erratic results. ”
Struggling to get accurate blood test results in the winter months can be a problem as routine monitoring. Blood glucose level Very important for diabetics. “This is especially true for people taking insulin or who are at risk of dangerously low blood sugar. The latter group includes people taking certain strong antidiabetic drugs, or those with diabetes-related complications, including those with chronic renal failure or heart disease. If a patient does not check his blood sugar, the doctor will not be able to adjust his medication to correct his blood sugar within the optimal range. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications such as loss of consciousness and seizures. indianexpress.com.
So how do you ensure accurate test results? “If your hands are cold, place a towel or heavy clothing over a heated mug or heater before running the test.” said Verma.
Experts suggest eating a nutritious diet, exercising Control your blood sugar regularly. “They should consciously avoid eating high-calorie foods, despite the cravings that are very common in winter. Indulge in healthier eating practices and healthier substitutions during the holiday season, such as substituting fruit for high-calorie sweets, baked or fried foods, and adjusting portion sizes. It takes a conscious effort,” says Dr. Krishnamurthy.
She added that winter in India is usually associated with greater availability of fresh food. vegetables and fruits, should be consumed preferentially. “Hot drinks that can be drunk in good weather should preferably be sipped without added sugar or replaced with nutritious soups.”
Emphasizing the benefits of exercise for people with diabetes, Bharma says: Watch your blood sugar levels in case you need to reduce your insulin needs, especially if you’re on insulin. Remember that physical activity can affect blood sugar levels for up to 48 hours. ”
If you can’t go outside because of contamination, keep going. physical activity At home. “You can take up yoga, dance, indoor sports like table tennis or basketball, or practice simple exercises at home. home suggests.
Other tips for diabetics to follow this season:
*your medicine Regularly.
*Keep your diet balanced and follow the limits as directed by your doctor.
*Avoid over-indulgence related to the holidays/holiday season.
* Get vaccinated against influenza frequently to prevent it. cold Viral transmission with proper hand hygiene and mask.
*In cold weather, diabetics need to take care of their feet. Moisturize and inspect your feet regularly, and do not place them near heaters or soak them in boiling water as they can develop burns and ulcers.
📣 Follow us for lifestyle news Instagram | | twitter | | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/diabetes-winter-season-cold-weather-blood-sugar-levels-causes-prevention-tips-8264680/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why are diabetics at increased risk of blood sugar excursions in winter?
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s 4th Wedding Anniversary, Hardcore Fans Express Their Wishes
- Kolkata boy wins Indian Doodle for Google 2022 contest | Kolkata
- PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with G20 leaders
- Dua Lipa goes braless and flaunts her peachy posterior in a pink fishnet dress in Melbourne
- Researchers Using Bioluminescence Imaging Technique Find Link Between Arbitrary Use of Vitamin B3 Supplements and Cancer
- Bollywood: ‘Yaarana’ director Rakesh Kumar dies, Big B grieved
- Importance of Type 1 Surveys and Enlightenment by JDRF
- Georgian football giant’s favorite to win at fast fading Kentucky
- From HCA CEO to Big Tech: You Can’t Disrupt Healthcare Like You Disrupted Other Industries
- 1992, questions about Imran Khan and defeat… Babar Azam was shocked, could not say the same
- We need a national care service