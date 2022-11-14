



type 2 diabetes by 2030 diabetes uk predicts that 5.5 million people in the UK will have this condition. However, there are some very simple ways to reduce your risk of developing type 2 and improve your overall health at the same time. "Diabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels go out of control due to a lack of the hormone insulin, leading to dangerous health complications such as blindness and kidney damage. More than 9 out of 10 people have type 2 diabetes. can be, [unlike type 1] It's diet and lifestyle related, so it's preventable," says Carrie Ruxton, M.D., a nutritionist who also works with The Tea Advisory Panel (teaadvisorypanel.com) and has done extensive research on diabetes. So what steps can you take to avoid being part of these stats? 1. Watch your weight Weight isn't everything when it comes to health, but being overweight can affect your chances of developing type 2 diabetes. "With more than two-thirds of UK adults being overweight, it is shocking that those who are obese are up to 80 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with a BMI of less than 22. Statistics," says Ruxton. "the scientist This is thought to be because overweight people's body cells become increasingly resistant to insulin, causing the body to have to keep producing more and more. It depletes the pancreas, the organ in the body where it is made, and the production of insulin decreases. " 2. Get into fitness "The World Journal of Diabetes report found that vigorous exercise is the best way to reduce risk, but even walking for 30 minutes or more a day reduced risk by about half," said Ruxton. I'm here. "What we put in our bodies, how we charge, and how we move are the three key pillars of staying healthy. For optimal fitness, include cardio and strength training. We recommend combining them." 3. Drink tea to control blood sugar Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is essential to keeping type 2 diabetes at bay. A new report by the Tea Advisory Board found that simple dietary strategies such as drinking black or green tea daily can help increase your intake of polyphenols. A study in the British Medical Journal found that drinking three or more cups of tea each day reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes. 4. Take breaks between meals Ruxton suggests that the longer you fast between meals, the better your blood sugar control. "A plan to drink water, regular tea, or herbal tea between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. can help give your pancreas a break and stimulate fat burning. Just stick to mealtimes and eat low-sugar, high-protein snacks like nuts, seeds, cheese, yogurt, and dark chocolate," she says. 5. Try whole grains A study published in Diabetologia found that eating more fiber reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes by about a fifth. "Fiber can be found in whole grain breads, pasta, rice, oats, beans, vegetables and fruits," says Dr. Gill Jenkins. "Scientists believe that whole grain cereal types are better for controlling blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of diabetes, but all sources are good for general health. You should aim for 30g a day, though. , the intake in the UK is less than half this."

