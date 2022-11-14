Health
Weight-loss surgery helps obese teens, but many still fail
As childhood obesity epidemic As they grow up, more teenagers are turning to weight loss surgery to lose weight and prevent health problems in adulthood, but this option is still underused in younger patients, new research shows. understood.
Annual bariatric surgery rates among obese adolescents in the United States doubled from 2010 to 2017, with 100,000 per 100,000 in that period, according to a report released Monday in Pediatrics. Increased from 2.29 to 4.62.
The most common steps are Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomyAbout 80% of the stomach is removed.
The findings are based on information on patients aged 12 to 19 receiving treatment for obesity recorded in the National Inpatient Sample, a large US medical database.
“Life-Changing” Benefits
Weight-loss surgery is a safe and effective way to treat obesity in children, but it’s underutilized in teenagers, the researchers wrote. They found a continuing “dramatic underutilization” especially among black and Hispanic children, who are most affected by obesity.
More research is needed to figure out why that’s happening, said study co-author Badr Shakshia, Ph.D., a pediatric surgeon at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri and an assistant professor of surgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Stated.
Part of that may be fear of the procedure by patients and their families, he noted. Other potential barriers include insurance coverage, provider concerns and social misconceptions. That’s what the survey revealed.
About 26% of Hispanic children and nearly 25% of black children are obese, compared to 16% of white children and 9% of Asian children, according to the US. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the typical weight-loss surgery patient in the study was Caucasian. She was also female, had private insurance, and had an average age of 18 years.
When teenagers undergo weight loss surgery, the effects can be overwhelmingly positive, says Shakhsheer.
“They are truly life-changing. Not only do these patients benefit medically and physiologically, but they also dramatically improve their quality of life,” Shakhsheer told TODAY.
“Obesity is already taking a toll on these children, and I think we are recognizing it sooner. increase.”
no minimum age
Surgery is the most effective treatment option for many teens with severe obesity, but it has a “significant trend of being underutilized,” especially among low-income teens. American Academy of Pediatrics Mentioned in 2019 StatementIt called for better access for younger patients.
There is no minimum age for this procedure, says Dr. Sarah Armstrong, lead author of the AAP’s policy statement and director of general pediatrics and adolescent health at Duke University. i said today before.
It can be considered if the child’s BMI is 40 or higher, or at least 35 if they have comorbidities such as fatty liver disease or diabetes.
Patients who are suitable for this procedure are those who understand the benefits and potential side effects of the procedure, and who have the psychological and physical support to get the most out of the surgery, Shakhsheer said. Stated.
Dr. Jason Barrett, a bariatric surgeon at Memorial Herman The Woodlands Medical Center in Texas, recommends stopping obesity early, before it leads to obesity. organ damage When other health problems, is a better long-term option for teenagers. At his clinic, he has performed weight loss surgery on a 16-year-old patient.
“It’s becoming more accepted in society for children, adolescents, adults, everyone,” Barrett, who was not involved in the new research, told TODAY.
“I don’t think weight loss surgery should be the first step, but a team of pediatricians, nutritionists and surgeons should look at each individual case as a whole to see how weight loss surgery works. There is one thing for sure, and you should include it in your diet and exercise.”
I didn’t know why minority groups were less likely to undergo surgery than white groups, but I wondered if it was a matter of education about what surgical intervention could achieve.
“As word spreads that weight loss surgery is a good thing, especially for the adolescent population, I think those powers will definitely bring more interest and therefore more access,” Barrett said. I got
Physicians and medical institutions need to reach out to communities, especially those in need, to make people aware that these treatments are available, Shakhsheer added.
