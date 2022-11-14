Health
World Diabetes Day: From cold drinks to white rice, 5 foods people with diabetes should avoid
So did the opening lines of one of the most popular animated series of the 90s. Sweet things have, for the most part, been associated with all things wonderfully likable. Eating or drinking sweet foods temporarily elevates the mood.
However, overindulging in sugary drinks and foods can make life quite sour and bitter in the long run. You’re overloaded with carbs and unhealthy fats that can cause.
Diabetes and a constitution that tends to cause high blood sugar levels cannot be cured, but if you observe what is in your mouth, you can control the condition. If you have diabetes or pre-diabetes, there are some foods and drinks you should avoid.
sweet drink
all bottles of coke If you’re a diabetic, every cold cup of latte coffee pays a heavy price. No, we’re not talking about price here.
Sugary beverages such as soft/sodas, packaged fruit juices, and certain types of beverages tend to overload you with carbohydrates. 354ml can pepsi It has about 40 grams of carbs. Additionally, these drinks are chock-full of fructose, which is known to impair the body’s ability to produce insulin. Most studies suggest a strong correlation between consumption of sugary drinks and related health conditions such as diabetes and fatty liver disease.
Moral of the story: Avoid sugary drinks. If you want a drink, opt for fresh fruit juices or unsweetened iced teas.
Packaged Snacks & Processed Foods
Whether you’re watching a movie on the big screen or craving an evening snack, reaching for a packet of potato chips or butter popcorn can be very tempting. However, if you have been diagnosed with diabetes, it is advised not to use it. They may satisfy your taste buds for a while, but they’re going to pose a health scare in the years to come.
Packaged snacks such as chips, pastries, and cookies are made with refined sugar, refined flour, and trans fats. increase. These can easily raise blood sugar levels.
Keep a pack of dried fruit and a bowl of hummus nearby when you’re craving a snack.
white rice & pasta
White rice is the preferred staple food in most Asian households. However, white rice and pasta are high in carbohydrates and have little or no fiber, so consuming them in excess can increase your risk of diabetes.
Replace white rice with brown rice if possible. However, brown rice can be more expensive, so you can replace rice with whole wheat products.
honey, maple syrup
Many diabetics are looking to replace common sweeteners with alternatives such as honey and maple syrup in hopes of satisfying their sweet cravings while still making healthier choices. have shown that “organic sweeteners” can also lead to spikes in blood sugar. They are not highly processed, but often contain high levels of sugar as well! Here are the carb counts in one tablespoon of popular sweeteners, according to a FoodData Central report.
White sugar: 12.6g (37g)
Honey: 17.3 grams (38)
Agave nectar: 16 grams (39)
Maple syrup: 13.4 grams (40)
If you can’t do without sweet-tasting tea or coffee every day, you can opt for low-carb, natural sweeteners such as stevia. xylitolmonk fruit sweetener, etc.
dried fruits and juice
Dried fruits such as apricots and raisins and fruit juices have long been popular alternatives to regular snacks among people battling diabetes and health-conscious people in general. However, research shows that even these snacks aren’t entirely guilt-free when it comes to sugar levels, and should be consumed in moderation if you’re diabetic.
Dried fruit has a high concentration of nutrients, but unfortunately it also tends to be high in sugar.One cup (151 grams) of grapes contains 27.3 grams of carbohydrates, including 1.4 grams of fiber. In contrast, 1 cup (145 grams) of raisins contains 115 grams of carbohydrates, 5.4 grams of which come from fiber. So if you have diabetes, don’t overeat dried fruits. Stick to fresh fruits like apples and guavas.
Fruit juices are often recommended for diabetics and those trying to lose weight. An 8 ounce (250 mL) serving of soda and apple juice contain 22 and 24 grams of sugar, respectively. One cup of grape juice provides 35 grams of sugar.
Don’t drink too much fruit juice. If you’re thirsty for something other than water, try our homemade lemon juice. Just add a little lemon juice and pink salt to a glass of cold water. Add ice and mint leaves. This is a true health drink with less than 1 gram of carbs. !
World Diabetes Day: Not Checking Can Affect These Bodily Functions
Diabetes can affect these bodily functions if left unchecked
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin or when the body does not use insulin effectively. If not managed properly, it can cause serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, eyes, and nerves.
