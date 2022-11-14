Honeybee lifespan is half what it was 50 years ago





US laboratory-reared bees live half as long as they did in the 1970s, suggesting there may be a genetic reason for the increased rate of colony collapse.

life









bee hive Teddy Yeager Photography/Moments RF/Getty Images bees Having only half the lifespan of the 1970s under laboratory conditions in the United States, genes may contribute to colony loss, and not just environmental factors such as: pesticide and food source. Fifty years ago, the median lifespan of Western worker bees (Apis Melifera) spent 34.3 days in the adult stage in the controlled environment. The median is now 17.7 days. Anthony Nerman When Dennis Van Engelsdorp at the University of Maryland. This work began as an experiment to examine the effects of supplementing regular water to a regular sugar-water diet in laboratory-reared bees. However, Niaman, who spent time examining the scientific literature on similar studies, observed a downward trend in lifespans from the 1970s to the present. Paradoxically, he found that the mortality rate had doubled since protocols for keeping bees in the lab were formalized in the 2000s. This change means that the solution to shortened colony lifespans in the field, a problem increasingly faced by beekeepers, could be found in the bees themselves. “For the most part, bees are domestic animals, so beekeepers and breeders often selectively breed from colonies with desirable traits, such as disease resistance,” says Niaman. “In this case, choosing the disease resistance outcome could have been an inadvertent choice to shorten the lifespan of individual bees,” he says. Colonies with short-lived bees will look healthier because it reduces the chances.” Despite the risk of trade-offs, the findings raise the possibility that longer-lived bees could be specially bred if the genetic factors that influence longevity could be isolated. Experimental bees are collected from the hive as pupae from the hive within 24 hours of emerging from the hive. But the bees used in the current study showed no overt symptoms of such exposure, says Niaman. Researchers began noting an increase in colony loss rates around 2006. Colony Collapse Disorder began killing large numbers of colonies in the United States. This obstacle subsided around his 2008, but colony loss rates remain higher than beekeepers consider economically viable, and it is unclear why. The team’s modeling work showed that a 50% reduction in individual bee lifespans would result in an annual colony loss rate of 33%. beekeeper. Further studies will examine trends in life expectancy in different regions of the United States and around the world to compare the relative influence of genetic and environmental factors. “This creative study highlights the importance of worker longevity in determining the overall health of a honeybee colony.” Jean Robinson at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “While we do not identify the underlying cause of the alarming decline in lifespan observed over the last 50 years, well-known environmental stressors such as pathogens, parasites, pesticides, and nutritional deficiencies may have contributed to bee genetics. It provides a useful framework for considering how we interact with and control lifespan,” he says. “Therefore, it makes an important contribution to our understanding of bee health.” Journal reference: scientific report, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-21401-2 More on these topics:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2346681-honeybees-are-living-half-as-long-as-they-were-50-years-ago/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos