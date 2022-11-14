



Genetic predisposition, presumed environmental factors, and immune system problems can lead to type 1 diabetes.

A potential approach to cure type 1 is to develop insulin-producing beta cells from stem cells.

Children with type 1 diabetes need to find the right balance of diet, insulin and exercise to keep their blood sugar levels in a healthy range.

Managing stress, eating healthy, being active, and monitoring blood sugar regularly can help people with type 1 diabetes live a full life.

Metabolic surgery, or bariatric surgery, is becoming an increasingly popular treatment for type 2 diabetes because of its proven efficacy worldwide.

According to the latest guidelines from the Dubai Health Department, diabetics with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 and at least two comorbidities may be candidates for metabolic surgery. Various types of surgery are available. However, choosing the right type of surgery is of utmost importance. A patient’s age, BMI, and associated complications determine the type of surgery a patient can undergo.

Iran Hospital is a pioneer in metabolic surgery in Dubai, offering one of the best surgical treatments for type 2 diabetes.

Early diagnosis is very important for all types of diabetes. It can save lives and reduce the risk of complications later on.

Some people have higher than normal blood sugar levels, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. This is called prediabetes, which means you are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Studies show that a combination of lifestyle interventions such as diet, physical activity and sustained weight loss can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in some people by about 50%.

Iranian hospitals can help you find out if you are at risk of developing diabetes. If so, the hospital can help you take action to prevent progression to diabetes.

