Teenagers Get Weight Loss Surgery: Study





14 November 2022 – The number of adolescents undergoing surgical treatment for obesity doubled between 2010 and 2017, according to a new study. But minority adolescents with high rates of obesity are less likely to undergo weight-loss surgery, according to a study released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics. This study analyzed data from 9,014 patients aged 12-19 years who underwent metabolic and bariatric surgery between 2010 and 2017. Overall, he found that 4.62 adolescent patients per 100,000 underwent metabolic and bariatric surgery in her 2017. In 2010, he increased from 2.29 per 100,000. More than three of her quarters of patients were female, and this statistic remained stable throughout the study period. Researchers found that in 2017, 45% of patients were white, 14.6% were black, and 26% were Hispanic. This percentage contradicts the obesity rates in children from her 2 years old to her 19 years in these groups. 25.6% of black children are obese, 24.2% of Hispanic children are obese, and 16.1% of white children are obese. Study co-author Baddr Shakhsheer, M.D., a pediatric surgeon at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri, said the procedure was life-changing for severely obese patients. today. “These patients not only benefit medically and physiologically, but also dramatically improve their quality of life,” he said. and I think we recognize it sooner. The sooner we intervene, the better the quality and longevity of these patients.” According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, “Body-loss surgery is one of the only evidence-based, safe and effective methods shown to help preteens and adolescents suffering from severe obesity.” . The most common procedures are gastric sleeves and gastric bypasses, which help reduce and maintain about 30% of body weight, according to the organization. The organization said the procedure was not used as often as it should have been. “It is imperative that health care providers work with families, especially those most vulnerable and at risk, to expand equitable access to comprehensive, multidisciplinary, pediatric-specific obesity treatment programs,” the authors wrote. “Current data only underscore the point that obesity-related health disparities disproportionately affect minority groups, who are more likely than their white counterparts to undergo surgical weight loss treatments. Your chances of getting it are still low.”

