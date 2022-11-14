New Study Shows Recently Diagnosed Adult Cancer Survivors Are at Higher Risk of Fractures





Adult cancer survivors, especially those diagnosed within the last 5 years and those who have undergone chemotherapy, are at increased risk of fractures, particularly pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared with older adults without cancer. , American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who were physically active tended to have a lower risk of fractures, while those who smoked had a higher risk. The results of the survey are today Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.

“These findings are important because the number of cancer survivors living in the United States is projected to increase to 26.1 million by 2040. Studies like this are helping cancer survivors improve their quality of life after diagnosis. We are looking for ways to improve it,” said Dr. Erika Rees. -Punia, senior principal scientist, behavioral and epidemiological researcher at the American Cancer Society, and lead author of the study. “Pelvic and spinal fractures are more than just fractures, they are serious and costly.” Researchers analyzed data from cancer prevention study II nutrition cohort participants associated with Medicare claims from 1997 to 2017. They compared cancer diagnosis, including time since diagnosis and stage at diagnosis, with risk (individual and combined) of pelvic, radial, and vertebral fractures compared with adults without a history of cancer. investigated the relevance of Second, they examined differences in fracture risk stratified by modifiable behavior, treatment, and cancer type. Results showed that of the 92,431 participants included in the study, 12,943 experienced a frailty-related fracture. Cancer survivors with recently diagnosed stage cancer had the highest risk of fracture. The increased fracture risk in cancer survivors was primarily due to the location of fractures in the spine and pelvis. Chemotherapy survivors were more likely to have fractures than cancer survivors who did not receive chemotherapy. This association strengthened within 5 years after diagnosis, but was still suggestive 5 years after diagnosis. The study also found that physical activity may be associated with reduced risk, and current smoking may be associated with increased risk of fractures in cancer survivors five years or more after diagnosis. I also showed “Our findings provide clinical guidance on fracture prevention that can incorporate physical activity into exercise cancer professionals and smoking cessation programs to improve quality of life after a cancer diagnosis,” said Rees-Punia. I hope it will be useful for you. Dr. Lauren Teras is the senior author of this study. Other her ACS authors include Christina Newton, Amber Grant, Matthew Masters, W. Ryan Diver, and Dr. Alpa Patel.

Story source: material provided by American Cancer Society. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

