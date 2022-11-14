brain food snacks

You may already know that your diet helps or hinders your risk of developing heart disease and type 2 diabetes, but you may not know how nutrition can affect it. brain healthIn fact, many studies point to the fact that: Rich in antioxidants and nutrients Whole foods play an important role in protecting your cognitive function – your ability to think, learn, and Remember.

On the other hand, unhealthy diet highly processed food — foods with refined grains and too much added sugar or sodium — can speed up the aging of the brain. corresponds to Here are some of the top scientifically-backed snack foods to add to your menu.

whole grain crackers

Scientists are studying how diet and nutrition can improve brain health. Mind thet yielded impressive results. The MIND diet is a mashup of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet. evidence It may reduce the risk of dementia and preserve age-related cognitive function. The MIND diet includes at least three servings of whole grains each day as they play a protective role in the brain. That’s why whole grain crackers are a great snack option.

When choosing whole grain crackers, look at the ingredient list to make sure that whole grains (such as whole wheat or brown rice) are the first ingredient. You can tell that packaged foods, like crackers, are unprocessed when other ingredients are available for purchase. Triskets Made with just 3 ingredients: whole wheat flour, canola oil, and salt. Mary’s Gone Crackers Another solid option. His first two ingredients are brown rice and quinoa.

The MIND diet limits cheese to one serving per week, so pair your crackers with brain-healthy alternatives like hummus and guacamole.

Popcorn

That’s right, popcorn is whole grain, so it’s the perfect brain-boosting snack.in one study About 140,000 adults were followed for six years, and those over the age of 80, who ate the lowest amounts of whole grains, had the highest risk of memory loss.

Furthermore, another study A study of adults over the age of 50 found that those who ate the most whole grains (about 7 servings a day) had better cognitive function than those who ate the least whole grains, including They were more likely to score higher on measures of aging success. Reducing the risk of this disease may also benefit brain health.

Popcorn itself is a nutritious snack, but avoid butter and sweeteners, as anything added to it can have adverse health effects.I love how sweet it is maple kettle corn Satisfy your salty cravings with just 2 grams of added sugar per serving.another favorite skinny pop, which has both microwave-safe and ready-to-eat options. If you want to make your own microwaveable popcorn, try silicone poppers.

pomegranate juice

Most people need one and a half to two servings of fruit per day, but few meet these recommendations. Consider including pomegranate juice in your snack pack to help with that. there is.

This ruby ​​red drink contains phytonutrients that reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage that can accelerate brain aging. study Among people with mild memory impairment, drinking eight ounces of pomegranate juice daily for one month was found to improve memory and increase neuronal activity in the brain. study showed that pomegranate juice drinkers retain the ability to learn visual information. In contrast, those who drank pomegranate juice concoctions that had the polyphenolic nutrients removed experienced a significant decline in that aspect of learning.

To make pomegranate juice a balanced snack, drink it with nuts or use it as a liquid base for fruit and vegetable protein smoothies made with Greek yogurt, silken tofu, or any other protein you love. When shopping, choose sugar-free pomegranate juice like this one. POM Wonderful.

walnut

Among nuts, walnuts may be the best for brain performance.and review A study of 22 studies and more than 47,000 people noted that nuts were beneficial for people at high risk of cognitive decline. most consistently associated with cognitive health. study Women who consumed at least two servings of walnuts per week in their late 50s and early 60s were more likely to age healthily compared to those who skipped the habit.

Ways diet can improve brain function include improving blood flow, reducing inflammation, and protecting against oxidative stress (a phenomenon that occurs when there are more free radicals than antioxidants). This imbalance can cause cell damage that increases the risk of cognitive impairment and other chronic health problems. Walnuts are the nut with the highest levels of omega-3 ALA, which protects against inflammation, and are also rich in antioxidants that protect against oxidative stress.

Plain walnuts make a delicious snack, but Season Buy them at home or in fun flavors like these Maple Flavored Crazy Go Nuts, with a modest 5 grams of added sugar. If you like a little heat in your snacks, Buffalo Flavored Crazy Go Nuts instead.

blueberry

Blueberries are on the list of foods you should eat to maintain your memory and thinking power.of the study, they have been associated with a slower rate of cognitive decline and improved memory and executive function. The benefits of blueberries start early in life.I have evidence Children on blueberry-supplemented diets experience improved memory, attention, and reading skills.

You can snack on blueberries in all forms, including fresh, frozen smoothies, dried, and freeze-dried. Good & Gathered those from the target. Add dried or freeze-dried blueberries to walnut and popcorn trail mix for a triple brain-boosting snack. As always, when purchasing forms other than fresh blueberries, look for versions with no added sugar.

kale chips

Just one serving of leafy greens a day (just over 1 cup raw or 1/2 cup cooked) can help reverse age-related memory loss. studyCompared to adults who rarely or never ate leafy greens, those who met this mark had the brain power of 11 years younger. Scientists believe that phylloquinone, lutein, and folic acid (nutrients abundant in leafy green vegetables) are key to this protective effect.

you can make your own kale chips Or buy ready-to-eat. Rhythm Superfoods Kale Chips We deliver the crunch you need in your snacks. Kale chips are too delicate to be put in the dip, so top off the snack with cottage cheese on the side to make it more substantial.

