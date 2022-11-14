Southeast hit hardest as flu hospitalizations surge in US





Influenza hospitalizations have surged to the highest in a decade in the United States, and the Southeast is now the hardest hit region. In the week ending November 5, 5 in 100,000 people in the United States were hospitalized with the flu, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the highest hospitalization rate for an early flu season since his 2010, more than a decade ago. However, the proportion of patients reporting flu-like symptoms, fever over 100°C plus sore throat and cough is higher in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. , the tallest in Washington, DC. to CDC data. Influenza activity is also very high in Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York and Texas, according to the CDC. More than 6,400 people were hospitalized with the flu in the week ending Nov. 5, according to Department of Health and Human Services data. Approximately 54% of these patients were hospitalized in the Southeast and Central South of the United States. More than 2,000 people were hospitalized with the flu in areas that included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. In hospitals in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, he admitted more than 1,400 people. In the Southeast, the influenza A H3N2 strain now appears to be the most common, according to Dr. Jose Romero, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. The strain has been linked to more serious illnesses in the elderly and young children, Romero said. “There are also early signs that the flu will cause serious illness in exactly these two groups of individuals this season,” Romero told reporters on a conference call earlier this month. Nearly 11 out of 100,000 seniors were hospitalized with the flu in the week ending November 5, according to CDC data, and nearly 10 out of every 100,000 children under the age of five were hospitalized. Hospitalization rates for these age groups are about twice the national rate. According to the CDC, at least 2.8 million people have contracted the flu so far this season, 23,000 have been hospitalized, and 1,300 have died from the virus. Hospitals across the United States are suffering from surges in patients, especially children, infected with influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. He said it was because the infection of these viruses was suppressed, so the immunity weakened. As a result, children can become infected for the first time. Public health officials are also expecting another wave of Covid infections this winter. The CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and the White House called on everyone eligible to receive a flu shot and a Covid booster before the holidays.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/14/as-flu-hospitalizations-surge-in-the-us-the-southeast-is-the-hardest-hit.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos