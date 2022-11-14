Understanding Your Lung Cancer Risk





November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women in the United States, with 80-90% of deaths attributed to smoking (CDC). The remaining 10-20% are due to other causes. Lung cancer can develop in people who have never smoked. Are you in danger? smoking

Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer. For ex-smokers, the risk of lung cancer is greatly reduced, but not eliminated. People who are exposed to secondhand smoke or who smoke pipes or cigars are also at higher risk than nonsmokers. radon

Radon gas exposure is the second most common cause of lung cancer. It is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that enters houses and buildings through the ground. hazardous chemicals

Exposure to asbestos, arsenic, uranium, cadmium, chromium, nickel, and even some petroleum products can increase your risk. Air pollution

Pollution from nearby manufacturing, fuel-burning power companies, and busy highways are just a few of the sources that can increase the risk. genetic factor

A family history of lung cancer may mean you are at a higher risk of developing lung cancer yourself. Check your lung health The detection of lung cancer in its early stages is often the result of tests done for other health reasons before the patient experiences symptoms of lung cancer and is accidental. If you have more than one of the following symptoms, take action. When occurring together, these can be symptoms of late-stage lung cancer. To find a primary care provider, please visit SageWestHealthCare.com or call 856.4161 Also 332.4420. chronic cough

This cough has been going on for 8 weeks or more and doesn’t go away or even gets worse. overproduction of mucus

Excessive pulmonary congestion has persisted for more than a month. If the mucus is rust-colored or blood is present, seek medical attention immediately. difficulty breathing

Having trouble holding your breath at rest or after you’ve finished exercising is not a normal sign of aging, but rather an indication that something is wrong with your respiratory system. voice change

Voice changes, hoarse, harsh, or high-pitched sounds may be symptoms of cancer affecting the nerves of the vocal cords. chronic chest pain

Chest pain that lasts more than a month and is made worse by laughing, coughing, or taking deep breaths, if a blocked lung, swollen lymph nodes, or excess fluid is suspected. low CT lung cancer screening Insurance plans now cover Low-CT lung cancer screening for eligible patients because fewer than 1 in 7 cases of lung cancer is detected in its most treatable early stages. If you are over 50 and have no symptoms but are at risk for lung cancer because of your smoking history or other factors, it can help determine if low CT lung cancer screening is appropriate. Please call to schedule 307.857.3463. Are you ready to quit smoking? Quitting smoking has immediate and long-term health benefits. Today is always a good day to quit smoking, but a support system of friends and loved ones who know you (even your health care provider), plus a support system for managing daily stress and nicotine cravings, can help. You will be more successful if you make a plan to quit.visit SmokeFree.gov for more information.

