This dietary supplement may increase cancer risk

The dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside may actually increase the risk of serious illness, including the development of cancer, researchers report.

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a form of vitamin B3. Previous studies have associated dietary supplements like NR with benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health.

But in a new study, researchers have found that high levels of NR don’t just increase someone’s risk of developing it. triple negative breast cancerbut can also cause cancer metastasize or spread to the brain.

Once the cancer reaches the brain, the results are fatal because there are currently no viable treatments, says lead author Elena Ghosn, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri who led the researchers. .

“Some take they [vitamins and supplements] We automatically assume that vitamins and supplements have only positive effects on our health, but we know very little about how they actually work,” says Goun. “This lack of knowledge prompted me to research fundamental questions about how vitamins and supplements work in the body.

After his father died at the age of 59, just three months after being diagnosed with colon cancer, Goun was moved by his father’s death to become more scientific about cancer’s metabolism—the energy it uses to spread in the body. I wanted to deepen my understanding.

Because NR is a supplement known to help boost cellular energy levels, and cancer cells expend that energy with increased metabolism, Goun wanted to investigate the role of NR in cancer development and spread. I got

“Our work is particularly important given the large number of ongoing human clinical trials in which NR is being used to reduce the side effects of cancer treatments, which are widely marketed in patients,” said Goun. says.

Researchers have used this technique to compare and investigate how much NR levels are present in cancer cells, T cells, and healthy tissues.

“While NR is already widely used by people and is being investigated in numerous ongoing clinical trials for additional applications, much of how NR works is a black box and is not understood. says Goun.

“That led me to come up with this new imaging technique based on ultra-sensitive bioluminescence imaging that allows real-time quantification of NR levels in a non-invasive manner. The brighter the light, the more NR is present.”

Goun said the findings highlight the importance of carefully investigating potential side effects of supplements like NR before using them in people who may have various types of health conditions. It says there is

In the future, Goun hopes to provide information that could lead to the development of specific inhibitors to help make cancer treatments like chemotherapy more effective. According to Goun, the key to this approach is to look at it from a personalized medicine perspective.

“Not all cancers are the same for everyone, especially in terms of metabolic signatures,” says Goun. “In many cases, cancers can even change their metabolism before and after chemotherapy.”

