Health
California child dies from flu and RSV
On Monday, the California Department of Public Health reported the season’s first deaths in children under the age of five from influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
State flu season hits levels in recent weeks not seen for years And it threatens to further strain healthcare systems already battling an onslaught of RSV cases and a still-strong coronavirus circulation.
“This tragic event is a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially for very young children and infants,” said California Public Health Commissioner and Health Officer. A certain Dr. Thomas Aragon spoke of childhood deaths.
Influenza activity was thought to be high in California in the week ending November 5, the most recent span for which data are available. according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is his second most serious category on his five-point scale for government agencies.
Two weeks ago, statewide activity for flu-like illnesses was thought to be low.
The CDC’s assessment is based on surveillance of respiratory illness with cough and sore throat in addition to fever, as well as laboratory-confirmed flu cases.
According to the State Department of Public Health, California’s latest flu positive rate is 14%, well above levels at each point in the past five years.of rate It’s even worse in LA County, where it increased to 25% from 13% last week.
so far, california flu hotspot It is located in the southeast corner, which covers San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Imperial counties, according to state data.
and recent communicationthe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health wrote that health care providers “must be prepared for the possibility of flu epidemics this fall and winter.”
“All patients, especially those over the age of 65, should be encouraged to get both the flu vaccine and the latest fall COVID-19 booster as soon as possible at every medical visit,” the message continued. I was.
California reported 13 flu deaths from early October through November 5, 8 of whom were elderly.
According to the CDC, California is the only state on the West Coast to see increased flu activity early this season. but, some states — including New York, Connecticut, New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, and Illinois — at high or very high levels.
officials have Consistently warned After two seasons of the pandemic slowing, a severe flu outbreak could return this year, urging residents to get vaccinated and take other measures to protect themselves.
These calls take on increasing urgency given the early punches RSV And the general expectation that the coronavirus could surge again this fall and winter.
“Knowing that we face the potential for multiple respiratory diseases to circulate at the same time and strain our healthcare system, we all know that we can work to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases. You can rest assured that you will be able to: Drop frequently touched surfaces down, stay at home if you’re not feeling well, and stay indoors especially when you’re around people who are especially prone to serious illness, with a snug fit and high filtration Please wear a mask,” LA County Public Health Director Barbara Feller said Thursday.
Children’s hospitals are busy deal with RSVit can cause serious illness and even death in young children and the elderly.
“Specifically, within California, we’re noticing higher rates within Southern California,” said Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna, deputy director of the California Department of Public Health. briefing to a medical professional last week.
As of early November, 33% of child specimens statewide were RSV positive, the highest rate at any point in California since the fall of 2019. data Presented by Radhakrishna.
Orange County, California’s third most populous health emergency Amid high levels of RSV and other respiratory illnesses, “need for pediatric hospitalization that exceeds the capacity and infrastructure of designated children’s hospitals.” Orange County is particularly vulnerable because it has only two primary children’s hospitals operated by Children’s Health of Orange County. Also, local hospitals may not always be able to accept pediatric patients transferred from other areas.
According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, an increase in flu cases and adult hospitalizations could exacerbate the situation.
“We cannot specifically say that flu hospitalizations are increasing because flu hospitalizations are not regularly reported.” I can [among adults] More to come in the coming weeks.They occupy beds that are also usually used by the elderly [pediatric] Patience. “
Given the current and projected demand for hospitals, state health officials said medical facilities would take “short-term measures to expand their capacity to evaluate and treat pediatric patients,” according to a statement from the California Department of Public Health. We recommend that you explore
“We are entering a busy winter virus season with RSV, influenza and COVID-19 prevalent and we urge parents and caregivers to vaccinate their children against influenza and COVID-19 as soon as possible. “It’s also important to follow basic prevention tips like washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask and staying home when sick to slow the spread of germs.”
Compared to Orange County, Los Angeles County reports a relatively low burden, partly because it has more children’s hospitals. Still, while Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, one of the major pediatric hospitals, can admit patients, the emergency room is so strained that it’s not always ready for transfers from other hospitals. There is no limit.
About 62% of LA County children’s hospital beds are occupied, up from 54% in early August. Additionally, 70% of beds in pediatric intensive care units are occupied, up from 61% a month ago.
“These numbers don’t mean the hospital is in dire straits right now, but we’re hearing anecdotes about hospitals and health care workers being stressed out,” said Ferrer.
Authorities also noted that hospital capacity could deteriorate rapidly in many facilities with only a few beds designed to treat children.
“As little as nine to 10 new hospital admissions could get a hospital ready for pediatric patients,” Ferrer said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-11-14/flu-activity-soars-in-california
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- California child dies from flu and RSV
- Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:HAS) stock plunged today. here’s why
- Leading health and fitness apps roll out Health Connect integrations
- Meditation works like drugs to reduce anxiety, new study finds
- College football rankings: North Carolina enters top 10, Kentucky plummets into CBS Sports 131
- Fans of ‘The White Lotus’ are speechless at Alexandra Daddario’s see-through dress
- New round of Arizona gubernatorial votes released: Kari Lake closes lead
- Actor John Aniston dead at 89, daughter Jennifer Aniston confirms
- Artificial light during sleep linked to increased diabetes risk
- Fed Governor Pours Cold Water on Stock Market Rally; Nvidia and AMD take center stage
- Children’s Day 2022: Karan Johar at Preity Zinta, Bollywood stars celebrate a special day with their children
- Kumble calls for separate Indian teams in Test and white-ball cricket