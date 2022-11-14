Reinfection with COVID may be more risky than initial infection





Initial infection with the virus posed a risk of hospitalization and death, but data were unclear, so researchers investigated the impact of reinfection.

People who are reinfected with COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, are at a higher risk of experiencing death, hospitalization, or other serious health conditions than when they were first infected, regardless of their vaccination status. Initial infection with the virus posed a risk of hospitalization and death, but data were unclear, so researchers investigated the impact of reinfection. This information was collected from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Health Database from March 1, 2020 to April 6, 2022, and recently natural medicine researchThis cohort study included patients with one COVID-19 infection (443,588 patients), two or more infections (40,947), and no infections (5.3 million patients). increase. Their symptoms were recorded and monitored up to approximately 6 months after infection. Reinfected patients were found to have more than twice the risk of death and more than three times the risk of hospitalization compared to those who had COVID only once. They also had a higher risk of lung, heart, blood, kidney, diabetes, mental health, bone and muscle, and neuropathy problems, the study said. The risk and burden of repeated infections increased with the number of infections, the study said. In addition, reinfected patients were more likely to develop lung problems, three times more likely to develop heart disease, and 60% more likely to develop neuropathy than those infected only once. . Due to the limitations of this study, which focused solely on health risks associated with re-infected individuals, further investigation of COVID re-infection is recommended. The study did not examine populations other than veterans, who were mostly older white males. The rest of her cohort included 589,573 female participants, 12% of whom were approximately under 38 years of age. No subgroup analyzes by age, sex or race were performed. Prevention of COVID infection and reinfection is encouraged to be a goal of public health policy, as prevention can protect people from further health risks.

