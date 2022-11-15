African region tops the world for undiagnosed diabetes: World Health Organization (WHO) analysis





Globally, 55% of people with diabetes know they have diabetes. Barriers to diabetes testing in the African region include a lack of testing facilities and equipment, a shortage of trained health workers, poor access to health facilities, and lack of diabetes awareness. Currently in Africa he has diabetes in 24 million adults. This figure is projected to increase by 129% to 55 million he by 2045. In the African region, diabetes premature deaths (defined as deaths under the age of 70) are 58%, above the global average of 48%. The area only has access to one of her two of her type 1 diabetic patients, the most common form of childhood diabetes. to insulin treatment. “One of the biggest challenges in diabetes care is the lack of diagnosis. Without testing, diabetes becomes a silent killer,” said Dr Machidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “While the country faces several barriers in tackling diabetes, the rising prevalence of the disease will strengthen health care, improve diagnosis, increase access to life-saving diabetes medicines, It’s a wake-up call to prioritize diabetes as a major health challenge.”

This year’s World Diabetes Day is marked today under the theme of ‘Access to Care’, calling for better access to quality diabetes care and the importance of prevention and response. One of the biggest challenges in diabetes care is the lack of diagnosis. For the first time in May 2022, countries agreed on key global goals to improve access to diabetes diagnosis, equitable, comprehensive and affordable quality treatment and care. The target contained in the WHO Global Diabetes Compact aims to have 80% of diabetic patients diagnosed. Her 80% of people diagnosed with the disease have well-controlled blood pressure and blood sugar levels. In addition, countries will strive to make insulin and self-monitoring blood glucose affordable for all people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and to make cholesterol-lowering drugs available to 60% of people with diabetes over the age of 40. need to do it. People with diabetes are at higher risk of high blood pressure than people without diabetes and are more likely to have high cholesterol, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. For people with diabetes, access to affordable treatment, including insulin, is essential for survival. Limited access to insulin puts lives at risk. For example, in rural Mozambique, a child with type 1 diabetes has a life expectancy of only seven months. Type 1 diabetes results from the body’s inability to produce enough insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar. Between 2011 and 2021, the region will see a 5-fold increase in children under 19 and teens with type 1 diabetes, jumping from 4 per 1,000 children to nearly 20 per 1,000. Did. WHO is helping African countries improve their diabetes response. In August 2022, Africa’s health ministers launched a WHO-led initiative called PEN Plus to increase access to diagnosis, treatment and care for serious chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental and neurological disorders. approved. The strategy calls on countries to adopt measures to ensure that essential medicines, technologies and diagnostics are available and accessible in local hospitals. According to a 2019 WHO survey, only 36% of countries in the African region have essential medicines for chronic diseases in public hospitals.

