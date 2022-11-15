Diabetes: “Education for Tomorrow”

world diabetes day

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), World Diabetes Day has been observed annually on November 14th since 2007 to provide an opportunity to address and raise awareness of diabetes as a global public health concern and to promote adoption. We provide the methods and strategies you need. Collectively and individually for better prevention, screening, diagnosis, and management of conditions. The theme for World Diabetes Day 2022 is ‘Education for tomorrow’.

The World Health Organization reports that the number of people with diabetes increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. In 2019, diabetes was the ninth leading cause of death, with 1.5 million of her deaths estimated to be directly attributable to diabetes. Moreover, prevalence has been found to rise more rapidly in low- and middle-income countries.

According to a report published in The Lancet in 2014, India has over 61 million people with diabetes, and by 2030, it is predicted that 100 million will have diabetes. More than 70% of him in middle-aged Indians will suffer from non-insulin dependent diabetes during his lifetime. India accounts for nearly one-sixth of her share of the global disease burden of 422 million people. Diabetes is caused by a complex interplay of genetic and lifestyle factors, but the most obvious reason for this increase is rising levels of obesity due to enthusiastic lifestyle changes among Indians. According to the same paper, the number of obese men in India increased from 400,000 in 1975 to 9.8 million in 2014. In the same period she went from 800,000 to 20,000,000 women. Additionally, in 2014, there were 3.7 million severely obese women in the country.

Diabetes is one of the diseases that affects the endocrine system. The pancreas produces the hormone insulin. In type 1 diabetes, insulin-producing cells in the pancreas are destroyed. In type 2 diabetes, insulin is still produced, but the body becomes resistant to it. Almost any organ in the body can be adversely affected by the development of diabetes. However, regular screening, timely intervention, and care can keep the disease under control. Early symptoms include excessive thirst, excessive appetite, excessive urination, and swollen legs. Symptoms may include slow wound healing, frequent infections, nausea, vomiting, and weight loss.

Diabetes damages almost every tissue and organ, including the kidneys. If neglected, a person can develop diabetic nephropathy. Serum proteins such as albumin in urine, blood urea and creatinine levels should be checked every three months. Swollen legs, extreme fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath should be noted.

Diabetics should pay special attention to their feet. Look out for numbness, ulcers on the feet, and carefully examine the space between the toes and the soles of the feet. Wash your socks regularly and wear shoes that support your ankles if possible. Nails should not be cut too short and the sharp edges should be filed. A high percentage of amputations have been found in neuropathic paws with potentially preventable secondary infections.

Diabetic eyes also require special attention and care. The retina can be affected, and blood can leak from the blood vessels in the eye, causing vision loss with other conditions such as diabetic retinopathy. In such cases, the patient may go blind. Therefore, regular eye examinations are essential. There is also a link between depression and diabetes. Research studies have also shown that the likelihood of developing diabetes is higher among those currently suffering from depression and/or anxiety disorders. can raise blood sugar levels. Currently, it is important to monitor blood glucose levels in all patients taking such drugs.

People with diabetes are at increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD). Diabetes causes systemic micro- and macrovascular disease, affecting multiple organs. Increased production of cholesterol and triglyceride levels as a result of insulin resistance in diabetes increases the likelihood of developing atherosclerosis and narrowing of the heart arteries. Elevate and cause a heart attack. It is a condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy, in which the structure and function of heart cells are damaged, causing the heart to become enlarged and the heart’s ability to pump less, which can eventually lead to heart failure.

A comprehensive approach to identifying prediabetes and intervening to reverse metabolic abnormalities will prevent further increases in prevalence of diabetes. A customized health and wellness year-round regimen is absolutely essential. Diabetes care and services should be enhanced at all levels of health care to ensure that all individuals in society have access to basic services. Consistent efforts must be directed towards preventing and delaying the onset of the disease by implementing public awareness programs and social education. Furthermore, in addition to addressing various modifiable risk factors for diabetes, adopting healthy lifestyle changes such as physical activity and diet can prove beneficial in diabetes prevention. There is a possibility.

Special Tips for Overcoming Diabetes

▪ Cut sugar and refined carbs from your diet: Eating foods high in refined carbs and sugar can raise your blood sugar levels and lead to diabetes over time. Avoid these foods. That way you can reduce your risk.

Exercise Regularly: Regular physical activity increases insulin secretion and sensitivity, which may help prevent pre-diabetes from progressing to diabetes.

Drink water as your main drink: Drinking water in place of other beverages helps regulate blood sugar and insulin levels and reduces the risk of diabetes.

Weight loss if you are overweight or obese: Excess weight, especially in your abdomen, increases your chances of developing diabetes. Losing weight can significantly reduce your risk of diabetes.

Smoking cessation: Smoking is strongly associated with diabetes risk, especially in heavy smokers. Smoking cessation has been shown to reduce this risk over time.

Follow a very low-carbohydrate diet: Following a ketogenic or very low-carbohydrate diet can help keep blood sugar and insulin levels under control and may prevent diabetes.

Avoid Large Portion Sizes: Avoiding large portion sizes can help lower blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Avoid sedentary behaviors: Avoiding sedentary behaviors, such as excessive sitting, has been shown to reduce the risk of developing diabetes.

Eat a High-Fiber Diet: Consuming a good source of fiber at each meal can help prevent blood sugar and insulin levels from spiking and help reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

Optimizing Vitamin D Levels: Eating foods rich in vitamin D and taking supplements can optimize blood levels of vitamin D and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Minimize processed foods: Minimizing processed foods and focusing on whole foods that have health-protective benefits can help reduce your risk of diabetes.

Drink coffee or tea: Drinking coffee or tea may lower blood sugar levels, increase insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Consume Natural Herbs: Herbs like curcumin may increase insulin sensitivity, lower blood sugar levels, and help prevent diabetes.

(The author is a physician, columnist, and speaker. Contact information is at: [email protected])