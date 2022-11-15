California reports first flu and RS virus death in child under 5 – NBC 7 San Diego





State health officials confirmed Monday the first death in California of a child under the age of five caused by influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The California Department of Public Health declined to disclose where in the state the patient died, citing patient privacy. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family of this young child,” Dr. Thomas Aragon, state public health officer and CDPH director, said in a statement. “This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially for very young children and infants. As we enter the busy winter virus season of COVID-19, there is a strong call for parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 as soon as possible. It’s also important to follow basic prevention tips such as washing your hands, wearing a mask, and staying home when sick to slow the spread of germs. Health officials in many parts of the state are reporting increases in respiratory syncytial virus and an earlier-than-usual start to the flu season. Concerns have been expressed about the possible surge in cases of respiratory illness that could give rise to On Monday, the state issued new guidance to hospitals across California to address an “anticipated further surge” in hospitalizations due to the winter virus. to enable healthcare facilities to reconfigure spaces as needed.” Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis told the Board of Supervisors earlier this month that the county is seeing more RSV cases than usual at this time of year, with a higher than normal proportion of pediatric patients. In a hospital emergency room with positive flu-like symptoms. Davis said hospitals have not seen a large surge in pediatric hospital beds due to RSV cases. But he said the combination of respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, and COVID, combined with ongoing staffing shortages, could overburden medical centers. Health officials have repeatedly noted that flu infection rates are also rising earlier than usual in Los Angeles County. It was unclear how. But they also noted an increase in the number of COVID infections since the beginning of November. RSV is a relatively common respiratory virus. Most patients recover in her one to two weeks, but it can be a serious illness for infants and the elderly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/california-reports-first-flu-and-rsv-death-in-child-under-5/3098572/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos