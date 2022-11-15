Shape memory implants may prevent immobilized muscles from weakening





If a limb is immobile for a long time, its muscles will inevitably begin to atrophy. However, new implants help prevent that by mechanically stretching and compressing these muscles. An device developed by Harvard University scientists is known as MAGENTA, which stands for “mechanically active gel-elastomer-nitinol tissue adhesive.” Running longitudinally through the implant is a Nitinol spring. The latter is a shape memory alloy that temporarily stays in a fixed length after being mechanically stretched. To Its length, but when heated to a certain temperature, it returns to its default short length. The springs are housed within a rectangular elastomeric matrix that provides insulation and allows the springs to expand when not heated. An elastomeric biocompatible adhesive allows it to adhere to the underlying muscle tissue. The idea is to surgically implant magenta into target muscles within a patient’s limb when the arm or leg is immobilized by injury or disease such as multiple sclerosis. A separate (but hard-wired) microprocessor/battery implant then periodically supplies current to MAGENTA, heating and contracting the nitinol springs. As it does so, the muscles (and elastomers) contract. When the current is interrupted again, the elastomer stretches the spring and muscle. In laboratory tests, a smaller version of the device was implanted in the calf muscle of the mouse’s hind leg, after which the leg was immobilized in a cast-like device for up to two weeks. The results of the experiment were promising. Lead author of the study, Dr. Sungmin Nam, said, “Untreated and device-treated but unstimulated muscles were significantly wasted during this period, whereas actively stimulated muscles showed that muscle wasting was reduced.” “Our approach promotes the recovery of already lost muscle mass over a 3-week immobilization period, promoting the release of key biochemical mechanotransduction pathways known to induce protein synthesis and muscle growth.” It can also induce activation.” Additionally, instead of being wired to a power source, MAGENTA was found to be activated wirelessly by shining a laser beam through the overlying skin. Currently, this approach is not as effective as heating the springs via electric current, but it is hoped that this may change as the technology is further developed. “While this study provides the first proof-of-concept that externally provided stretch and contraction movements can prevent atrophy in an animal model, the core design of the device has been proven to be useful in a variety of situations where atrophy is a major problem.” We believe it can be broadly applied to different disease settings.” Senior author David Mooney, Ph.D. The paper was recently published in the journal Natural materials. sauce: Harvard University Wyss Institute for Biotechnology

