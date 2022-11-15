Leprosy may hold the key to helping liver regeneration





The bacteria that cause leprosy have been found to reprogram armadillo liver cells and regrow their organs, providing clues that could lead to new treatments.

Computer artwork of Mycobacterium leprae bacteria Science Photo Library / Alamy Stock Photo The bacteria that cause leprosy can reprogram liver cells to grow new tissue. This could help develop treatments that rejuvenate aging and diseased livers. Leprosy is caused by slow-growing bacteria. Mycobacterium lepraecan infect nerves, skin, eyes, and nose, leading to the condition’s main symptoms of disfiguring severe wounds, lumps, and bumps. Anura Rambukkana A professor at the University of Edinburgh in the UK and his colleagues discovered it. M. Leprosy They practice what they call “biological alchemy” to grow and spread through host tissues. In 2013, they reported: M. Leprosy It hijacks genes in Schwann cells that form fatty substances that insulate peripheral nerve fibers. Bacteria reactivate developmental genes, reverting Schwann cells to a migratory stem cell-like state, allowing them to move around the body and allowing the bacteria to infect more cells. In their latest research, Rambukkana and his colleagues show that: M. Leprosy Similarly, hepatocytes can be “reprogrammed”. “Leprosy can grow liver tissue at the organ level, and this could lead to the development of alternative treatments to liver transplantation,” says Rambuccana. The researchers infected nine armadillos, the natural host of the leprosy bacterium, and found that the infection reprogrammed the entire liver to a developmental state. Infected animals had significantly larger livers containing many dividing immature hepatocytes and proportionally enlarged blood vessels and bile ducts that produce, store, and secrete bile. Importantly, the enlarged liver was completely healthy, showing no signs of thickening, scarring or tumor growth. Did. Tissue reprogramming is a promising area of ​​research in regenerative medicine, but it poses major safety concerns.widely used method Convert mature cells into stem cells It can cause aggressive cancers in the lab, says Rambukkana. “In contrast, our humble leprosy bacterium spontaneously induces partial reprogramming of adult tissues.” unlock the secrets of M. Leprosy Therefore, it may help develop safer reprogramming methods. “This study provides a new tool for studying liver rejuvenation and regeneration.” Luca Urbani at the Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology in London. “It may help us understand how to safely activate liver regeneration and growth and maintain intact organ structure and function, without developing undesirable effects such as tumor formation or scarring. “ Journal reference: cell report medicine, DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2022.100820 More on these topics:

