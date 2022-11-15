This May Be the Best Time to Exercise to Improve Heart Health: Study – The Hill





Story outline Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Regular exercise has been proven to improve heart health. Until now, it was unknown whether the timing of exercise affected the risk of stroke or heart disease. Morning exercise has the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a new study of more than 86,000 individuals. People who were most active at 8am or 10am had an 11% and 16% lower risk of developing coronary artery disease, respectively, than those who were active in the morning. For women, risk was reduced by 22% and 24% at these time points. Participants who were most active in the early morning had a 17% reduced risk of stroke, while women who were more active later in the morning had a 35% reduced risk of stroke. The findings were published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, UK BiobankIt was also consistent regardless of the individual’s total daily activity. America is changing faster than ever!Adding You to Changing America Facebook Also twitter A feed to keep you on top of the news. “It’s well established that exercise is good for heart health, and our research now shows that morning activity appears to be most beneficial,” co-author Leiden University, The Netherlands. Gari Albarak of the medical center said. statement. “The findings were particularly striking in women and applied to both early risers and night owls.” Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Its prevalence is expected to increase as humans become more sedentary and rates of diabetes and hypertension rise, the authors explained. All study participants were between 42 and 78 years old, with a mean age of 62 years. They had no cardiovascular disease at recruitment but were on average overweight, approximately 60% female. For seven days from February 2013 to December 2015, participants wore wrist monitors to track their physical activity. Researchers followed every individual for her six to eight years until first hospitalization or death from heart disease or stroke. During that time, about 3,000 people developed coronary artery disease and about 800 had a stroke. However, those who were active between 8am and 11am had the lowest risk of both conditions. “This was an observational study, so we cannot explain why the association was more pronounced in women,” said Albalak. “Our findings add to the evidence for the health benefits of physical activity by suggesting that morning activity, especially early in the morning, may be most beneficial.” But it’s too early for researchers to formally recommend morning exercise, Alvarak added. It is now recommended that adults do 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/3736810-this-may-be-the-best-time-to-exercise-to-improve-heart-health-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos