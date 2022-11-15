California reports first death in child under 5 linked to flu and RSV – NBC Bay Area





California reported its first death this winter season in a child under the age of five linked to influenza and RSV on Monday. In a statement, the department said details of where the death occurred would not be disclosed to protect patient confidentiality. “My deepest condolences to the family of this young child,” said CDPH Director Dr. Thomas Aragon. “This tragic event is a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially for very young children and infants.” “We are entering a busy winter virus season with RSV, influenza and COVID-19, and urge parents and caregivers to vaccinate their children against influenza and COVID-19 as soon as possible. It is also important to follow basic prevention tips such as frequent immunizations, wash your hands, wear a mask and stay home when sick to slow the spread of germs.” According to the CDC, RSV causes approximately 58,000 hospitalizations each year and kills 100 to 300 children under the age of 5 in the United States each year. As the virus spreads among children, parents are trying to get back to basics. “He told me the other day that there were a lot of kids in his class who were coughing,” said parent Veronica Johnson. The Santa Clara County Department of Health said they were concerned about what they were seeing in our clinics and hospitals, and urged families to continue isolating the sick, but most importantly, COVID and Keep your flu vaccination up to date. “I think this is a strong reminder that illnesses that can cause colds in adults and older children can be life-threatening for small babies. California confirmed its first RSV-related death on Monday. Officials said a child under the age of five had died from influenza and RSV, and did not disclose where the child was from. Cities such as Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, and Gilroy experienced the largest increases in RSV detections in wastewater over the past two weeks. This data helps hospitals prepare for surges, and the health department takes this into account when deciding when to declare a public health emergency. “At the moment, we are closely monitoring what kind of support hospitals need. said. But Dr. Yvonne Maldonado of Stanford Healthcare said it was already working, as if a local health emergency had been declared. She says the real problem now is how to prevent children from getting infected. “If we are at a gathering, if we are indoors, first of all, I think sick people should not gather. I think we really need to look at it,” Maldonado said. She said hospitalizations for older children and those with multiple viruses have also increased this year.

