Health
Prescription cough medicine is sending kids to hospital, FDA warns
The Food and Drug Administration warns that a little-known prescription cough medicine called benzonatate is in the hands of children, sending them to hospitals. calls, hospitalizations, and even deaths.
The study was published November 15 in the journal PediatricsFDA researchers analyzed data from national databases and poison control centers, as well as previous studies.
They found that the number of prescriptions for benzonatate increased between 2012 and 2019. There was also an increase in the rate of intentional (misuse or abuse) and unintentional exposure of children to benzonatate between 2010 and 2018. and about 1,030 intentional exposures.about 906 cases suspected suicide attempt.
Children under 5 years of age were most likely to experience unintentional exposure to the drug, and older children (aged 10 to 16 years) had the highest rate of intentional exposure. Most of the exposed children experienced mild or no problems, but some (about 2,775) required hospitalization.
“The most important finding of our study is that drug safety considerations go beyond the safe and appropriate use of prescription drugs,” lead study author Ivone Kim, Ph.D., told TODAY via email. “At home access to benzonatate may pose a risk of unintentional ingestion by young children. It may lead to misuse or abuse of the product.”
medicine, AmazingAnthony F. Pizon, Ph.D., chief of medical toxicology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, today desensitizes the receptors in the lungs that trigger the cough response. It is thought to work by
In fact, infants under the age of five can experience choking, cardiac arrhythmias, and seizures immediately after taking just one benzonatate tablet.
These effects can start appearing within an hour of taking the drug, says Pizon, but the exact problems a child may experience will depend on the dose and weight taken. .
There were 3 deaths from unintentional benzonatate use recorded in the study, 6 deaths related to intentional or misuse, and 2 deaths from suspected suicide.
The results should help patients understand that as physicians move away from frequently prescribing opioid cough medicines, alternatives like benzonatate also carry risks that can affect the whole family. suggests that, an expert said today.
“Because benzonatate is a minor drug and is prescribed very infrequently, I haven’t given much thought to it,” Pizon said. But after reading the study, “I’m not surprised,” he said, adding that it underscores how important it is for patients to find ways to control their coughs.
Unfortunately, it makes sense that the number of children exposed to a particular drug would increase with the prescription of that drug. It’s a simple product that does what it does,” Pizon said.
For example, parents prescribed benzonatate, which is not approved for use in children under the age of 10, may give the drug to their sick child as well, Pizon explained. , Sheroff said, children could wander into unsafe pill containers and eat them.
“I’ve seen parents put pills in bags and put them in their purses, and kids put them in their purses.” I like the
Oral exploration “is a normal part of infant development, and young children may be tempted to consume objects resembling candy,” Kim said, adding that the study’s findings suggest that benzonatate may It has been suggested that access facilitates such unintended ingestion.
If benzonatate is in your home, an expert told TODAY parents can keep their children safe by:
- Store the medicine in its original childproof container.
- Store medication in a lockbox or other secure location.
- Give benzonatate only to people for whom it is intended.
- Properly dispose of unused medicines.
If you think your child may have ingested benzonatate, call your local poison control center or, because effects can appear very quickly, call 911 or go to the emergency room. You have to go straight.
Health professionals should emphasize that while benzonatate is potentially safer than other cough medicines, it is not harmless, Pizon said. FDA does not recommend Even over-the-counter cough medicines for children do not, as the risks often outweigh the benefits.
“Cough is often a symptom of another underlying condition, and effective treatment includes evaluation and treatment of these conditions,” explained Kim. “In most cases, supportive care may be the mainstay of cough treatment.”
Providers may want to help patients dealing with coughs by prescribing something like benzonatate. method, but there may be more harm than good in offering this.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/cold-flu/cough-suppressant-benzonatate-study-rcna57249
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prescription cough medicine is sending kids to hospital, FDA warns
- SEC adopts compensation clawback rule with requirements for public companies
- Twitter chaos hits the public eye as Musk clashed with and fired an employee on the platform
- Defensive Player of the Year, Four All-Conference Honorees
- Inflation is cooling and Wall Street is loving it
- Six student-athletes of women’s soccer named COSIDA Academic All-District Team
- Challenges in Streaming University Lectures
- Latest Trends in Phone Call Scams
- Huskers announces nine additions to track and field program
- How To Place Furniture In A Long Living Room?
- How To Pick the Right Exchange for You
- Women’s Rowing Announces Spring 2023 Program