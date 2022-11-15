Risk for newly diagnosed diabetes after COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis | BMC Medicine





Drake TM, Riad AM, Fairfield CJ, Egan C, Knight SR, Pius R, et al. Characterisation of in-hospital complications associated with COVID-19 using the ISARIC WHO Clinical Characterisation Protocol UK: a prospective, multicentre cohort study. Lancet. 2021;398:223–37. Thomas SJ, Moreira ED, Kitchin N, Absalon J, Gurtman A, Lockhart S, et al. Safety and efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 vaccine through 6 months. N Engl J Med. 2021;385:1761–73. Voysey M, Clemens SAC, Madhi SA, Weckx LY, Folegatti PM, Aley PK, et al. Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (AZD1222) against SARS-CoV-2: an interim analysis of four randomised controlled trials in Brazil, South Africa, and the UK. Lancet. 2021;397:99–111. WHO coronavirus (COVID-19) dashboard. https://covid19.who.int. Accessed 18 June 2022. Rahmati M, Shamsi MM, Khoramipour K, Malakoutinia F, Woo W, Park S, et al. Baseline physical activity is associated with reduced mortality and disease outcomes in COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Rev Med Virol. 2022;32:e2349. Huang I, Lim MA, Pranata R. Diabetes mellitus is associated with increased mortality and severity of disease in COVID-19 pneumonia – a systematic review, meta-analysis, and meta-regression. Diabetes Metab Syndr. 2020;14:395–403. Kumar A, Arora A, Sharma P, Anikhindi SA, Bansal N, Singla V, et al. Is diabetes mellitus associated with mortality and severity of COVID-19? A meta-analysis. Diabetes Metab Syndr. 2020;14:535–45. Guo L, Shi Z, Zhang Y, Wang C, Do Vale Moreira NC, Zuo H, et al. Comorbid diabetes and the risk of disease severity or death among 8807 COVID-19 patients in China: a meta-analysis. Diabetes Res Clin Pract. 2020;166:108346. Rubino F, Amiel SA, Zimmet P, Alberti G, Bornstein S, Eckel RH, et al. New-onset diabetes in Covid-19. N Engl J Med. 2020;383:789–90. Sathish T, Tapp RJ, Cooper ME, Zimmet P. Potential metabolic and inflammatory pathways between COVID-19 and new-onset diabetes. Diabetes Metab. 2021;47:101204. Practical recommendations for the management of diabetes in patients with COVID-19 – PubMed. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32334646/. Accessed 28 June 2022. Rey-Reñones C, Martinez-Torres S, Martín-Luján FM, Pericas C, Redondo A, Vilaplana-Carnerero C, et al. Type 2 diabetes mellitus and COVID-19: a narrative review. Biomedicines. 2022;10:2089. High-dimensional characterization of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 | Nature. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03553-9. Accessed 24 June 2022. Rahmati M, Keshvari M, Mirnasuri S, Yon DK, Lee SW, Il Shin J, et al. The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the incidence of pediatric new-onset type 1 diabetes and ketoacidosis: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Med Virol. 2022;94:5112–27. Banerjee M, Pal R, Dutta S. Risk of incident diabetes post-COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Prim Care Diabetes. 2022. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pcd.2022.05.009. Stroup DF, Berlin JA, Morton SC, Olkin I, Williamson GD, Rennie D, et al. Meta-analysis of observational studies in epidemiology: a proposal for reporting. Meta-analysis Of Observational Studies in Epidemiology (MOOSE) group. JAMA. 2000;283:2008–12. The PRISMA 2020 statement: an updated guideline for reporting systematic reviews. BMJ. https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n71. Accessed 26 June 2022. Ottawa Hospital Research Institute. https://www.ohri.ca//programs/clinical_epidemiology/oxford.asp. Accessed 19 June 2022. Freeman MF, Tukey JW. Transformations related to the angular and the square root. Ann Math Stat. 1950;21:607–11. DerSimonian R, Laird N. Meta-analysis in clinical trials. Control Clin Trials. 1986;7:177–88. Measuring inconsistency in meta-analyses. BMJ. https://www.bmj.com/content/327/7414/557.short. Accessed 19 June 2022. Egger M, Davey Smith G, Schneider M, Minder C. Bias in meta-analysis detected by a simple, graphical test. BMJ. 1997;315:629–34. Kossmeier M, Tran US, Voracek M. Power-enhanced funnel plots for meta-analysis: the sunset funnel plot; 2019. Mathur MB, VanderWeele TJ. Sensitivity analysis for unmeasured confounding in meta-analyses. J Am Stat Assoc. 2020;115:163–72. Mathur MB, VanderWeele TJ. Methods to address confounding and other biases in meta-analyses: review and recommendations. Annu Rev Public Health. 2022;43:19–35. Haneuse S, VanderWeele TJ, Arterburn D. Using the E-value to assess the potential effect of unmeasured confounding in observational studies. JAMA. 2019;321:602–3. R: the R project for statistical computing. https://www.r-project.org/. Accessed 19 June 2022. Team R. R: a language and environment for statistical computing. undefined. 2014. Barrett CE. Risk for newly diagnosed diabetes 30 days after SARS-CoV-2 infection among persons aged 18 years — United States, March 1, 2020–June 28, 2021. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2022;71. Cohen K, Ren S, Heath K, Dasmariñas MC, Jubilo KG, Guo Y, et al. Risk of persistent and new clinical sequelae among adults aged 65 years and older during the post-acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection: retrospective cohort study. BMJ. 2022;376:e068414. Rathmann W, Kuss O, Kostev K. Incidence of newly diagnosed diabetes after Covid-19. Diabetologia. 2022;65:949–54. Birabaharan M, Kaelber DC, Pettus JH, Smith DM. Risk of new-onset type 2 diabetes in 600 055 people after COVID-19: a cohort study. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2022;24:1176–9. Qeadan F, Tingey B, Egbert J, Pezzolesi MG, Burge MR, Peterson KA, et al. The associations between COVID-19 diagnosis, type 1 diabetes, and the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis: a nationwide cohort from the US using the Cerner Real-World Data. PLoS One. 2022;17:e0266809. Collaborative, Tazare J, Walker AJ, Tomlinson L, Hickman G, Rentsch CT, et al. Rates of serious clinical outcomes in survivors of hospitalisation with COVID-19 in England: a descriptive cohort study within the OpenSAFELY platform. Wellcome Open Research; 2022. Xie Y, Al-Aly Z. Risks and burdens of incident diabetes in long COVID: a cohort study. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2022;10:311–21. Ayoubkhani D, Khunti K, Nafilyan V, Maddox T, Humberstone B, Diamond I, et al. Post-covid syndrome in individuals admitted to hospital with covid-19: retrospective cohort study. BMJ. 2021;372:n693. Daugherty SE, Guo Y, Heath K, Dasmariñas MC, Jubilo KG, Samranvedhya J, et al. Risk of clinical sequelae after the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection: retrospective cohort study. BMJ. 2021;373:n1098. https://www.bmj.com/content/373/bmj.n1098.long. Accessed 8 June 2022. Yang JK, Feng Y, Yuan MY, Yuan SY, Fu HJ, Wu BY, et al. Plasma glucose levels and diabetes are independent predictors for mortality and morbidity in patients with SARS. Diabet Med. 2006;23:623–8. Yang J-K, Lin S-S, Ji X-J, Guo L-M. Binding of SARS coronavirus to its receptor damages islets and causes acute diabetes. Acta Diabetol. 2010;47:193–9. Apicella M, Campopiano MC, Mantuano M, Mazoni L, Coppelli A, Del Prato S. COVID-19 in people with diabetes: understanding the reasons for worse outcomes. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2020;8:782–92. Kusmartseva I, Wu W, Syed F, Van Der Heide V, Jorgensen M, Joseph P, et al. Expression of SARS-CoV-2 entry factors in the pancreas of normal organ donors and individuals with COVID-19. Cell Metab. 2020;32:1041–1051.e6. Dungan KM, Braithwaite SS, Preiser J-C. Stress hyperglycaemia. Lancet. 2009;373:1798–807. Müller JA, Groß R, Conzelmann C, Krüger J, Merle U, Steinhart J, et al. SARS-CoV-2 infects and replicates in cells of the human endocrine and exocrine pancreas. Nat Metab. 2021;3:149–65. Fabbri A, Marchesini G, Benazzi B, Morelli A, Montesi D, Bini C, et al. Stress hyperglycemia and mortality in subjects with diabetes and sepsis. Crit Care Explor. 2020;2:e0152. de Carvalho VF, Guedes Cocate P, Gonçalves Pereira L, de Cássia Gonçalves Alfenas R. The role of hyperglycemia in the induction of oxidative stress and inflammatory process. Nutr Hosp. 2012;27:1391–8. Dave GS, Kalia K. Hyperglycemia induced oxidative stress in type-1 and type-2 diabetic patients with and without nephropathy. Cell Mol Biol (Noisy-le-grand). 2007;53:68–78. Mariatulqabtiah AR, Buttigieg KR. COVID-19 vaccinations for children. Lancet Infect Dis. 2022;S1473-3099(22):00414–5. Stephanie. Propensity score matching: definition & overview. Statistics How To. 2017. https://www.statisticshowto.com/propensity-score-matching/. Accessed 28 June 2022. Deeks JJ, Dinnes J, D’Amico R, Sowden AJ, Sakarovitch C, Song F, et al. Evaluating non-randomised intervention studies. Health Technol Assess. 2003;7. Van Der Weele TJ, Ding P. Sensitivity analysis in observational research: introducing the E-value. Ann Intern Med. 2017;167:268–74. Rathmann W, Bongaerts B, Carius H-J, Kruppert S, Kostev K. Basic characteristics and representativeness of the German Disease Analyzer database. Int J Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2018;56:459–66. NHS England » OpenSAFELY – the coronavirus (COVID-19) research platform. https://www.england.nhs.uk/contact-us/privacy-notice/how-we-use-your-information/covid-19-response/coronavirus-covid-19-research-platform/. Accessed 28 Jun 2022. Herbert A, Wijlaars L, Zylbersztejn A, Cromwell D, Hardelid P. Data resource profile: Hospital Episode Statistics Admitted Patient Care (HES APC). Int J Epidemiol. 2017;46:1093–1093i.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-022-02656-y The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos