Moderna develops mRNA vaccine for Ebola





Moderna may be preparing to test its mRNA vaccine technology against Ebola, a disease far more deadly than COVID-19. reported by Bloomberg In late October, the Massachusetts-based biotech company was nearing a contract with the Department of Defense to develop mRNA vaccines against “various biological threats” such as Ebola. Citing sources who have not been authorized to speak about the deal, which has not yet been formally announced, the deal will combine Moderna and researchers at the University of Texas Medical School (UTMB) in Galveston to develop a vaccine. Previous Moderna researchwas published in 2018 and showed that a modified mRNA vaccine could protect guinea pigs from Ebola virus (although note that guinea pigs are not the gold standard model for the disease). Moderna is reportedly nearing a contract with the Department of Defense for research, and may be putting its mRNA vaccine platform into testing against Ebola. Ebola has moved beyond monkeypox and SARS-CoV-2 to the top of the public health conversation as the outbreak in Uganda, which began in late September, continues to spread. As of November 7with 136 confirmed cases and 53 deaths from Ebola, with a fatality rate approaching 40%. There are several vaccines and antiviral drugs licensed against Ebola, but they are only designed for the Zaire Ebola strain (which caused an outbreak in West Africa in 2014). Uganda now faces another beast. Ebola virus in Sudanvaccines and drugs against one virus may offer partial protection against related strains, although this unlikely This is the case with the Ebola virus in Sudan. According to Bloomberg, Moderna’s mRNA vaccine will be designed to combat both the Sudanese and Zaire strains, as well as Ebola’s deadly cousin, Marburg. Norbert Purdy, a vaccinologist at the University of Pennsylvania, said an mRNA vaccine could have several advantages over current options. Nature. An ideal vaccine would protect against multiple strains of Ebola. They use the genetic code to convey instructions to which antigens cells crank out (such as the spike protein in SARS-CoV-2) and alter what mRNAs encode to initiate an immune response. It’s just relatively easy. Plug and play platform. The ideal vaccine would contain multiple or allmembers of Ebola’s deadly family, FiloviridaeIt causes viral hemorrhagic fever, UTMB virologist Alex Bukreyev told Nature. In areas where stringy viruses emerge, one he shot will be easier to distribute.These areas are often rural, poverty-stricken and sometimes he 2018 North Kivu/Ituri Outbreak — torn apart by armed conflict. We look forward to hearing from you! If you have any comments about this article, or any tips for future Freethink stories, please email us at: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freethink.com/health/moderna-ebola The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos