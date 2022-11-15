Symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus in the elderly and how to treat them





While cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in children’s hospitals and pediatric clinics across the country, the current wave is also affecting older people.according to Centers for Disease Control and PreventionApproximately 6 in 100,000 adults are hospitalized with the virus, a 10-fold increase during this time. CNN coverage.

“As RSV increased in children, so did RSV in adults,” they explained. Dr. Lu, a California-based pediatrician at One Medical, a membership-based primary care practice. “Usually her RSV season was earlier than usual, with numbers starting to rise in September. Precautions related to COVID may have led to the season shift.” RSV is generally a mild condition in healthy adults, says Le. However, those aged 65 and over. have certain chronic illnesses such as heart disease or lung disease; and if you have a weakened immune system, the virus can lead to more serious illness and death. Each year, approximately 60,000-120,000 elderly people in the United States are hospitalized with her RSV, and 6,000-10,000 die from her RSV infection. “This high-risk population may develop pneumonia as a complication of RSV,” she says. “Additionally, it can exacerbate conditions such as asthma and her COPD. [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] As with congestive heart failure. All of this can lead to hospitalizations, compounding the problems of already busy and overcrowded hospitals. ” Symptoms of RSV Symptoms in adults are similar to those in children, including fever, runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, and wheezing. In most cases, symptoms subside in him a week or he two, and are usually treated with plenty of fluids and rest. RS virus vaccine, but that could change by this time next year. If symptoms worsen or you have shortness of breath, call your doctor as soon as possible or seek emergency medical attention. “There are treatments for RSV, but unlike COVID and the flu, they are not readily available in pharmacies,” he explains. Dr. Michael Mina, Epidemiologist and Chief Scientific Officer at eMed. “They are monoclonal antibodies and work well, but they are usually given by injection or infusion. Treatment has to start quickly to be effective.” To protect people at high risk of severe RSV infection, CDC Wash your hands regularly, keep your hands away from your face, avoid close contact with sick people, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and clean and disinfect surfaces regularly. and stay home when sick. “RSV is spread by contact with other people who have RSV and by touching surfaces that have the virus on them from someone who has RSV. So wash your hands to avoid these types of viruses. “It’s a really good idea,” Mina says. Influenza, RS virus, and COVID Circulating is also very helpful in avoiding infection. ”

