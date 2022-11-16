Study: COVID reinfection increases risk of long-term COVID, health complications





potential risk COVID reinfection New research suggests that this is very real, regardless of vaccination status. If he becomes infected with COVID more than once, the risk of hospitalization increases, long covidor even die from the virus, according to a large new study published in the journal natural medicine. The aim of the study, according to the lead study authors, was to determine whether the risk of complications increases with infection with the virus. Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, Assistant Professor, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. “The answer is absolutely yes,” he tells SELF. for research, Dr. Al-Aliteam used data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The researchers included his 519,767 who were first infected and who tested positive for COVID between March 1, 2020 and April 6, 2022. Of these people, 40,947 were reinfected between He June 1, 2020 and He June 25, 2022. compared to a control group of over 5.3 million people. What they concluded was disastrous. People who get COVID more than once are twice as likely to die of any cause. He was three times more likely to need hospitalization. He was three times more likely to have lung problems.3 times more likely to have cardiovascular problemsthree times more likely to develop blood clots. They are also more likely to experience fatigue, gastrointestinal, kidney, psychiatric, diabetes, musculoskeletal, and neuropathy. The risk of developing complications from COVID is likely highest during his first 30 days of infection, he says, Dr. Al-Aly. Some people may be at higher risk for these complications than others, but Dr. Al-Aly’s team didn’t do subgroup analyses, he says. Threat to certain people after re-infection.Regardless, this study highlights that everyone should be especially careful prolonged COVID symptoms After testing positive for the virus, especially after being reinfected, Thomas Russo, M.D.an infectious disease expert at the Buffalo Jacobs University School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, told SELF. While more research needs to be done, this study helps solidify what doctors and scientists have been trying to tell us for years. not the flu“This is much more serious than that,” he explains. “It’s not sealed from adverse events, if ever.” Although the study included a large number of people, it’s worth mentioning that the participant pool may not reflect the diversity of the United States (or the world), Dr. Russo says. He has underlying health problems. Only about 10% of study participants were female and were not subgrouped by birth-assigned age, race, or sex. The study authors also acknowledge that our thinking about reinfection is likely to change as research on the topic progresses.

