Flock of 50 dead pigeons found in Doncaster Road as bird flu scare





The bird was understood to have been spotted in Northbridge earlier this week, raising concerns that the animal was a victim of the bird flu outbreak that swept the UK. Europe. A woman sharing details of her harrowing discovery on social media said: In the road and in the gutter of the road. “I went out and checked and they were definitely dead. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.1%"/> A flock of dead pigeons was found in Doncaster Road. “I rang the council to let them know, why is this? There must have been over 50 “Does anyone know why so many died?” About 48 million birds were culled in the UK and EU last year as a result of the largest bird flu epidemic on record. In the UK, 161 cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) were detected in poultry and farm birds and 3.2 million birds were culled. This compares to the previous record of 26 in 2020/21. The British government said culled birds were a “small percentage” of total production, about 20 million per week. There have also been 1,727 cases of avian influenza in the UK wild bird population at 406 locations involving 59 bird species. In the past few years, the virus has mostly died out in the summer months, but this outbreak persists year-round, proving it spreads more easily among bird populations. The UK’s chief veterinary officer, Dr Christine Middlemiss, said high levels of disease in wild birds are driving up the number of cases on commercial farms. “Unfortunately, we expect the number of cases to continue to rise in the coming months as migratory birds return to the UK. This will further increase the risk of the disease spreading among captive flocks.” she warned. The report also showed 3,573 findings in wild birds, with the virus affecting 37 countries, spreading from Svalbard to southern Portugal and east to Ukraine. However, he warned that the numbers may be underestimated. No human cases have been recorded in the EU, but one case occurred in south-west England in January. Call Defra on 03459 33 55 77 if you find: one or more dead birds of prey 3 or more dead seagulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese, ducks) 5 or more dead birds of any kind No notification is required for the carcasses of other wild birds. bird-flu It is not a notifiable infectious disease of wild birds. If you report a dead wild bird, Defra and APHA may arrange for it to be collected and tested.This helps explain where bird flu is spreading England And with what kind of bird. Do not touch or pick up dead or visibly sick wild birds.

