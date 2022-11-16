Health
Honeybee lifespan to half of 70s, study shows
Without the bees, Thanksgiving next week would be pretty boring. Their hard work makes foods such as creamy mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and pumpkin his pie possible. essential for growing crops It will soon be on the table.of FDA estimate Bee pollination accounts for about $15 billion in crop value added, and bees are “like dollar bills flying over US crops,” he said.
But bees have had problems for quite some time. In 2006, Pennsylvania beekeepers hives disappeared over winter. Nathalie Steinhauer, scientific coordinator for the Bee Informed Partnership, a national nonprofit that monitors bee populations, said: pop science Earlier this year. “And they came back, but the apiary was basically full of empty hives.”
[Related: Do we still need to save the bees?]
The problem only gets worse. Between April 2020 and April 2021, a beekeeper across the United States lost 45.5% of his bee colonies under his control, according to the annual report. National survey Conducted by Bee Informed Partnership.
In addition to this staggering colony loss, a study published yesterday in the journal scientific report Individual bees raised in controlled laboratory environments have a 50% shorter lifespan than they did in the 1970s. His life expectancy was reduced from 34.3 days to 17.7 days.
The team modeled the impact of these short lifespans on bees and matched it with increased bee lifespans. colony loss Declining trends in honey production seen in the last few decades.
According to the authors, this is the first study to show that honeybee lifespans may decline overall, unrelated to environmental stressors such as pesticides, and genetics is happening in the beekeeping industry. This suggests that it may be influencing
“Because we isolate bees from colony life just before they reach adulthood, anything that’s shortening the bees’ lifespan is happening before that point,” says Dr. Anthony Nerman. He said he was a student in the Department of Entomology at the University of Maryland and the lead author of the study. in a statement“This introduces the idea of a genetic component. If this hypothesis is correct, it also points to a possible solution. maybe.”
A team of researchers collected bees chrysalis, or from the bee hive within 24 hours after the pupae emerge from the grown wax cells, during the bee development stage between bee larvae and adults. in laboratory cages as adults.
[Related: The first honeybee vaccine could protect the entire hive, starting with the queen.]
Nearson found that adding plain water to the sugar-water diet of caged bees to better reflect natural conditions, the median lifespan of caged bees was half that of similar experiments in the 1970s. I noticed that
“When I plotted lifespan over time, I realized, wow, there’s actually this huge time effect going on.” niaman said“Standardized protocols for keeping bees in the laboratory weren’t really formalized until the 2000s, so you would think lifespans would be longer or there would be no change. This is an improvement.” Because it’s been done, right? Instead, the mortality rate has doubled.”
Although bee life in a laboratory differs from life in a colony, records of laboratory-reared bees show lifespans similar to those of colony bees, and previous studies have shown that bees live longer than Shorter foraging times have been shown to produce less honey. observation of the real world. According to the authors, this is the first study to link these factors to colony turnover.
The team modeled the impact of a 50% reduction in longevity in traditional beekeeping operations, where colonies are lost and replaced each year. The loss rate in this setting is about 33%, which is similar to winter loss rates of 30% and 40% reported by beekeepers over the last 14 years.
The study noted that laboratory-housed bees may have been exposed to viruses and pesticides during the larval stage, but the bees did not show overt symptoms of those exposures. Also, the genetic component of longevity is Indicated in Drosophilawhich may help explain what is happening in honeybees.
The team compares these trends with bees from other countries. Differences in honeybee lifespans are used to compare possible reasons for shorter lifespans, such as viruses, pesticide use, and bee genetics.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.popsci.com/environment/honeybees-50-percent-lifespan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Honeybee lifespan to half of 70s, study shows
- Amnesty International: The Taliban must release women’s rights activists – JURIST
- Sunak hints he will slow progress on India trade deal | Exchange Policy
- College Football Playoff Ranking, Release Dates
- The world’s population reaches 8 billion, creating many challenges
- Leprosy: An ancient disease that regenerates organs
- David Zaslav on Warner Bros. Discovery, James Gunn DC Films Roadmap – The Hollywood Reporter
- The world’s population reaches 8 billion
- Donald Trump replacing Barack after US election ‘still hurts’, says Michelle Obama – BBC News
- What Anthony Albanese brought up in decisive meeting with Xi Jinping
- Trailer for Isle of Wight Bollywood film hits millions
- We finally have more details on Cricket’s plan to take over North Texas