Honeybee lifespan to half of 70s, study shows

Without the bees, Thanksgiving next week would be pretty boring. Their hard work makes foods such as creamy mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and pumpkin his pie possible. essential for growing crops It will soon be on the table.of FDA estimate Bee pollination accounts for about $15 billion in crop value added, and bees are “like dollar bills flying over US crops,” he said.

But bees have had problems for quite some time. In 2006, Pennsylvania beekeepers hives disappeared over winter. Nathalie Steinhauer, scientific coordinator for the Bee Informed Partnership, a national nonprofit that monitors bee populations, said: pop science Earlier this year. “And they came back, but the apiary was basically full of empty hives.”

The problem only gets worse. Between April 2020 and April 2021, a beekeeper across the United States lost 45.5% of his bee colonies under his control, according to the annual report. National survey Conducted by Bee Informed Partnership.

In addition to this staggering colony loss, a study published yesterday in the journal scientific report Individual bees raised in controlled laboratory environments have a 50% shorter lifespan than they did in the 1970s. His life expectancy was reduced from 34.3 days to 17.7 days.

The team modeled the impact of these short lifespans on bees and matched it with increased bee lifespans. colony loss Declining trends in honey production seen in the last few decades.

According to the authors, this is the first study to show that honeybee lifespans may decline overall, unrelated to environmental stressors such as pesticides, and genetics is happening in the beekeeping industry. This suggests that it may be influencing

“Because we isolate bees from colony life just before they reach adulthood, anything that’s shortening the bees’ lifespan is happening before that point,” says Dr. Anthony Nerman. He said he was a student in the Department of Entomology at the University of Maryland and the lead author of the study. in a statement“This introduces the idea of ​​a genetic component. If this hypothesis is correct, it also points to a possible solution. maybe.”

A team of researchers collected bees chrysalis, or from the bee hive within 24 hours after the pupae emerge from the grown wax cells, during the bee development stage between bee larvae and adults. in laboratory cages as adults.

Nearson found that adding plain water to the sugar-water diet of caged bees to better reflect natural conditions, the median lifespan of caged bees was half that of similar experiments in the 1970s. I noticed that

“When I plotted lifespan over time, I realized, wow, there’s actually this huge time effect going on.” niaman said“Standardized protocols for keeping bees in the laboratory weren’t really formalized until the 2000s, so you would think lifespans would be longer or there would be no change. This is an improvement.” Because it’s been done, right? Instead, the mortality rate has doubled.”

Although bee life in a laboratory differs from life in a colony, records of laboratory-reared bees show lifespans similar to those of colony bees, and previous studies have shown that bees live longer than Shorter foraging times have been shown to produce less honey. observation of the real world. According to the authors, this is the first study to link these factors to colony turnover.

The team modeled the impact of a 50% reduction in longevity in traditional beekeeping operations, where colonies are lost and replaced each year. The loss rate in this setting is about 33%, which is similar to winter loss rates of 30% and 40% reported by beekeepers over the last 14 years.

The study noted that laboratory-housed bees may have been exposed to viruses and pesticides during the larval stage, but the bees did not show overt symptoms of those exposures. Also, the genetic component of longevity is Indicated in Drosophilawhich may help explain what is happening in honeybees.

The team compares these trends with bees from other countries. Differences in honeybee lifespans are used to compare possible reasons for shorter lifespans, such as viruses, pesticide use, and bee genetics.