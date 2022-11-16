Retinal Specialist Encourages Eye Examinations During Diabetic Eye Awareness Month





Tyler, TX (KLTV) – November is Diabetic Eye Awareness Month. This includes diseases such as retinopathy, which affects 1 in 15 of her diabetics and can lead to blindness. “It’s the leading cause of blindness in working Americans between the ages of 20 and 65,” says Dr. Ming Lu, a retinal specialist at Christus Trinity Clinic. According to Lu, diabetes primarily affects the retina of the eye. The retina is the filmy part of the eye with many blood vessels. “If your blood sugar is too high, it will not taste sweet and it will poison your blood vessels,” says Lu. He says that in the mild to moderate stages of the disease, patients may not feel anything. It is in the final stage and has some damage. If you have bleeding that meets the criteria for treatment, there are several things you can do to stop the disease from progressing, he said. “For example, if it leaks or bleeds outside the center of focus, a laser can be used to cauterize it. can do.” Karen Wood tells us she was having a hard time at work when the numbers she was trying to total were blurry. Dr. Lou asked her if she had diabetes or high blood pressure, but she said no and said he needed to be tested. rice field. At that moment she thought. She got this eye disease because of her blinding diabetes,” says Wood. “Oh my god, I thought I was going to die and go blind.” She says the treatment is traumatic, but she’s doing what she has to do to keep from going blind. She thanks Dr. Lu for finding the diagnosis before it was too late. “Really without him, I wouldn’t be where I am. I would probably go blind, my left eye for sure.” CHRISTUS has installed 22 cameras in East Texas and is using them to screen people with diabetes. Dr. Lu recommends that anyone with diabetes get tested once a year. Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

