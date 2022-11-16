Health
Why do children learn faster than adults? New study provides clues
Providence, Rhode Island [Brown University] — Children are great at learning large amounts of new information quickly and easily. New research shows that the key behind this ability to quickly process ABCs and 123s is spelled “GABA.”
GABA is an abbreviation for γ-aminobutyric acid, a neurotransmitter.of the studyResearchers published in the journal Current Biology describe GABA’s key role in helping children process new information and prepare their brains to learn and store more.
“What we found was a rapid increase in learning-related GABA in children,” said lead study author Takeo Watanabe, a professor of cognitive and language sciences at Brown University.
Watanabe said this is both a groundbreaking discovery and a surprise. Until now, there has been no clear neuroscientific evidence to explain why children learn more efficiently than adults. , which means that a cooling period is required.
Even after learning something new, the neural networks involved in adults processing information are still flexible and “hot,” Watanabe said. If the same or similar neural network needs to learn something else quickly, it can discard and effectively overwrite the information it just processed recently. This well-known phenomenon is called retrograde interference, he explained.
The neurotransmitter GABA plays an important role in helping the brain integrate new information. Protects knowledge from retrograde interference. But this kind of his GABA-repressive processing is not fully mature in children, he said, who have lower levels of her GABA and therefore have less control and impulse control than adults. It’s weak.
So if GABA is needed to set up the brain to learn a sequence of items, and children have less GABA than adults, then how do children, as Watanabe puts it, “learn, learn, learn?” can you “learn”?
In previous studies, GABA levels in children were measured only at certain time points in contexts unrelated to learning. Scientists realized that in order to understand the mechanisms of learning, it was necessary to examine how GABA concentrations change in relation to different stages of learning.
For this study, Watanabe and researchers, including Sebastian Frank, a postdoctoral fellow in Watanabe’s lab who now heads an independent research group at the University of Regensburg in Germany, took a different approach.
Using an advanced imaging technique called functional MRS, they measured concentrations of GABA in early visual cortical regions before, during, and after learning sessions. Concentrations in adults (ages 18-35) were compared.
They found that the total amount of GABA in children was actually lower than in adults before learning began. The second Between rounds of learning, concentrations of GABA in adults did not change.
“Successive learning sessions appeared to increase the concentration of GABA in children, allowing nascent learning to stabilize rapidly,” Frank said.
In subsequent behavioral experiments, researchers found that resilience to retrograde interference, and thus stabilization, actually occurred within minutes of the children’s session ending. Adults, on the other hand, remained in what researchers called the weaker learning state for at least an hour after the session.
The results of the experiment suggest that compared with adults, children exhibit more dynamic GABA-related inhibitory processing and adapt more quickly than adults to stabilize learning, the researchers conclude. I was.
“The rapid stabilization of children’s learning allows them to learn more in a given period of time, making them more efficient learners than adults,” Frank said.
Although the experiment focused on visual learning, Watanabe said the findings could be generalized to other types of learning, including memory. What’s even more interesting is that findings about child learning may be used to help adults learn more effectively.
“For example, new techniques and treatments may be developed to increase the amount of GABA in the adult brain,” Watanabe said. “It’s one of the possible applications he has.”
This work was supported in part by the Fred M. Seed Foundation and the US-Israel Bilateral Science Foundation (BSF2016058).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.brown.edu/news/2022-11-15/children-learning
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why do children learn faster than adults? New study provides clues
- Project Cricket Gear gets a boost of $50,000 worth of cricket gear
- Retinal Specialist Encourages Eye Examinations During Diabetic Eye Awareness Month
- Leprosy-causing bacteria return liver cells to normal regenerative state
- Late comeback not enough for WBB at Saint Joseph’s, 57-50
- New iPhone safety feature lets users send emergency texts without service or WiFi
- Biden and Jokowi unveil $20 billion deal to end coal in Indonesia
- FLUID Table tennis ST PAUL, Wed 16 Nov 2022, 19:00
- ‘Wrong Wrong’: Daniel Dale Checks Trump’s 2024 Prediction
- Tacx Neo Bike Plus smart bike offers sophisticated ergonomics and more virtual drivetrain options
- The new scheme grants UK visas to 3,000 Indians annually.
- Fantasy hockey tips on Tuesday – NHL picks, matchups, more