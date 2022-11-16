Weed damages the lungs.Race and Cancer Trials; and Increased Stillbirths











Lung injury worsens in weed smokers Regular Marijuana Smokers Worse A new study reveals that smokers have more lung damage than smokers alone. 93% when combined with age and gender marijuana smoker had emphysema According to a study published in , 67% of people who only smoke cigarettes Radiology. Previous damage: More than 40% of the marijuana group were under the age of 50 and all tobacco-only users were over the age of 50, suggesting that marijuana smokers develop lung injury earlier or with less exposure. said lead author of the study, Dr. Giselle. His Revah, a radiologist at the University of Ottawa, said: Other Health Issues: Marijuana smokers showed higher rates of airway inflammation, including bronchial thickening. bronchiectasismucoid impact with and without gender and age matching.

Racial Disparity Widens in Early Cancer Trials Worsening racial and ethnic disparities New research found in early anticancer drug trials. According to a cross-sectional analysis published in , the proportion of Caucasian patients increased in phase 1 cancer clinical trials from 2000 to 2018. JAMA network openThe 221 trials identified included 8,309 adults with metastatic solid tumors. Increased systemic bias: Black and Native American or Alaska Native representation declined during the same period. The results suggest that systematic biases have increased and worsened access to clinical trial sites for people of color. Treatment result: Early trials set the stage for understanding the safety and efficacy of new agents. Skewed wording means that doses and indications may not be appropriate for a minority of patients.

America can’t stop stillbirths American stillbirth rate ProPublica reports that it has increased over the past decade, although other developed countries have cut it. More than 20,000 pregnancies in the United States end in stillbirth each year, a number that has exceeded the infant mortality rate in the past decade. Advocates argue that federal agencies are not prioritizing critical research that focuses on stillbirth, which could lead to fewer deaths. leading obstetrics organization and has lagged behind in updating its own physician guidance on stillbirth management. National Action Plan: Other wealthy countries have implemented national action plans to prevent stillbirth through awareness, research and care. It includes identifying fetuses that are growing too slowly in the womb. Rate of decline elsewhere: A Dutch study found that the stillbirth rate after 28 weeks has more than halved in the Netherlands from 5.2 in 2000 to 2.3 in 2019. lancet. Follow Medscape for more information. Facebook, twitter, InstagramWhen Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/984048 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

