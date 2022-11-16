E-cigarettes, marijuana, can affect the heart like traditional cigarettes, new study finds





San Francisco (cron) — A new study by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco has found evidence that e-cigarettes and marijuana have the same detrimental effects on the heart as traditional cigarettes. Nicotine vapes and cannabis products have grown in popularity in recent years because the general public perceives them to be less harmful than smoking, the researchers explained. It sheds light on the health risks posed by these substances. E-cigarettes, marijuana joints, and the health effects of tobacco all open the door to abnormal heart rhythms. new research It was published on Tuesday in the journal Heart Rhythm. “We found that tobacco, e-cigarettes, and marijuana significantly interfere with the electrical activity, structure, and neuroregulation of the heart,” says Huiliang, lead author and postdoctoral fellow in UCSF’s Department of Cardiology. Dr. Qiu said in the press. release. “Often, one change can lead to arrhythmia disease. Unfortunately, these adverse effects on the heart are very widespread.” Researchers explained that for the heart to function well, it needs to pump blood efficiently and at the right time. This vital organ has its own electrical control system thanks to nerves. If any part of the heart fails to process these electrical signals properly, other areas of the organ can operate out of sync. This means they fight each other instead of acting as a single, efficient pump. According to researchers, this can lead to potentially life-threatening arrhythmias. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attention already That marijuana makes the heart beat faster and can raise blood pressure. It may also increase your risk of stroke, heart disease, or other vascular disease. The purpose of the UCSF study was to investigate whether use of new tobacco products or marijuana causes the development of proarrhythmic substrates, ultimately leading to arrhythmias. The study describes its methodology as follows: marijuana or cannabinoid-depleted marijuana; aerosols from e-cigarettes or heat-not-burn products; or clean the air once daily for 8 weeks. Rats exposed to tobacco or marijuana products exhibited a progressive increase in systolic blood pressure, decreased systolic function due to ventricular dilatation, and decreased overall heart rate variability compared to clean air negative controls. showed. ” “It is remarkable that all of these tobacco and marijuana products had such similar effects. It’s been great,” said senior author Matthew Springer, Ph.D., professor of cardiology at UCSF. “The bottom line is that e-cigarettes, IQOS, and marijuana cigarettes still contain many of the potential harmful effects of smoking cigarettes,” Springer said. G20 reaffirms support for limiting warming to 1.5 degrees amid doubtful resistance at climate summit

Homebuilder confidence falls for 11th straight month

He added that these results were consistent with previous studies of heart rhythm disturbances in marijuana and e-cigarette users, but that the results have limitations. Calling it a “good model,” he points out that “rat studies alone do not allow us to draw firm conclusions about effects on humans.” This study was funded by the California Tobacco-Related Diseases Research Program, the American Heart Association, the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, the National Heart Institute, and other partners. a Similar studies A paper released Tuesday found that people who smoke marijuana are more likely to suffer certain types of lung injury than those who smoke cigarettes. ABC News report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/3737224-e-cigarettes-marijuana-can-impact-the-heart-like-traditional-cigarettes-new-study-finds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos