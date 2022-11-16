Morning Workout Benefits | Luck

A few months ago, I found myself having a “terrible, horrible, not good, very bad day.” When I stopped and reflected on why or what I had done differently in my routine, I realized I had skipped my usual morning workout.whether it walking Taking my daughter to daycare, riding the Peloton, doing sun salutations on my yoga mat, and getting some exercise in the morning is a must.

You can tell yourself you’ll work out at noon, but in reality you’ll never do it, and you might forget about it by dawn. I always knew I would feel better after my morning workout, but it turns out there is science to prove it.

According to a study published in European Journal of Preventive Cardiologypeople who exercise in the morning have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

Participants were divided into four groups. The most active group in the early morning (around 8am). in the morning (around 10am); noon and evening (around 7pm). People who exercised before noon were determined to have a lower risk of developing heart problems, including heart attacks. The night owl.

After the first movement timing was recorded, participants were monitored for 6–8 years. About 3,000 people developed heart disease and about 800 had a stroke. Over a 24-hour period, researchers determined that being active between 8am and 11am was most beneficial in reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Record your workout at the beginning of the day instead hit the snooze It has additional benefits such as improve concentration and decision making. better sleep; and other happy hormones are secreted. endorphinsserotonin, norphenylephrine.

The study also found that participants whose daily physical activity occurred most late in the morning had a 16% lower risk of coronary artery disease and a lower risk of stroke compared to those who exercised at noon. We also found a 17% decrease. workout is good result itself.

Principal investigator Gali Alvarak said in a press release about the study, “Our findings support physical activity by suggesting that morning activity, especially early in the morning, may be most beneficial. “This is a very new area of ​​research, so it is too early to give formal advice to prioritize exercise in the morning. We recommend that you do it in the morning when you do. ”