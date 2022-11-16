



Las Vegas – The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is encouraging community residents to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, communicate with health care providers, and learn about treatment options for COVID-19 ahead of the holiday season. I invite you to learn more. District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Rugen said, “With three threats looming: seasonal flu, COVID-19, and RSV, get your flu vaccine and the latest COVID-19 booster before the Thanksgiving gathering. He points out that it takes about two weeks for any of the vaccines to provide full protection. SNHD has been renewed if at least 2 months have passed since the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine in persons aged 5 years or older, whether it was the last primary dose or the original booster. We recommend that you receive 1 (bivalent) booster. Those who have obtained two or more of the original Her boosters are also advised to obtain the updated Her bivalent booster at least 2 months after receiving a dose of previously obtained boosters. You can get the flu shot at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. Both are available at her SNHD clinics, pharmacies and health care provider offices in Southern Nevada. To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, please visit: www.SNHD.info/covid-vaccineFor influenza vaccine clinics, www.snhd.info/flu. People over the age of 65 who are immunocompromised are more likely to get COVID-19 and become seriously ill. It’s important to stay up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine and take multiple steps to protect yourself and others, including: High-quality clothes that fit your body mask or respirator (N95 or KN95 mask). A properly fitting mask provides the highest level of protection.

Keep your COVID-19 rapid test kit handy.

Avoid poorly ventilated or crowded indoor environments.

When you are indoors with other people, improve ventilation as possible.

wash hands Often use soap and water or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Stay home when you are sick. These measures are also effective in preventing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for which there is no vaccine. Additional COVID-19 prevention information is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-who-are-immunocompromised.html. Influenza epidemics have started early in the United States, and coupled with respiratory syncytial virus, hospitalization rates have increased in many regions. Influenza viruses are serious, but preventable. The SNHD recommends that all people 6 months of age and older, especially those at increased risk of serious flu-related complications, receive an annual influenza vaccination as soon as it becomes available. This year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that people 65 and older receive the high-dose flu vaccine or adjuvant her flu vaccine (a vaccine containing components that help generate a stronger immune response). Recommended. SNHD recommends taking a COVID-19 test before attending indoor gatherings with individuals not living in the same household. “If you test positive, you should not attend indoor events to avoid spreading the virus,” Dr. Regen said. Thanksgiving hosts should be aware that crowded indoor spaces pose a greater risk to those who are not vaccinated or who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill if they do get sick. .

