Leprosy may regenerate the liver, study finds





Leprosy, one of the world’s oldest and most persistent diseases, may have an amazing ability to grow and regenerate the liver, new research suggests. Scientists have discovered that the parasite associated with the disease can reprogram cells to increase the size of livers in adult animals. Findings suggest that this natural process may be adapted to regenerate aging livers in humans and extend their healthy lifespan (the time they can live without disease). Experts say it may also help regrow a damaged liver and reduce the need for a transplant. . Professor Anura Rambukkana, lead author, Center for Regenerative Medicine, University of Edinburgh, said: A safer therapeutic intervention to rejuvenate the aging liver and regenerate damaged tissue. ” Previous studies promoted liver regrowth in mice by generating cells via invasive techniques, which often resulted in scarring and tumor growth. To overcome these harmful side effects, the Edinburgh researchers built on previous findings of the partial cellular reprogramming ability of Mycobacterium leprae, the bacterium that causes leprosy. Working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the team infected 57 armadillos, the natural hosts of leprosy, with the parasite and found that their livers were resistant to those of uninfected armadillos. I compared it with what I found. infection. They found that infected animals had enlarged, healthy, intact livers with the same vital components, such as blood vessels and bile ducts, as uninfected, resistant armadillos. Researchers believe that bacteria hijacked the liver’s inherent regenerative capacity to increase the size of the organ, thus providing it with more cells to increase. They also found several indicators that a major type of liver cell, known as hepatocytes, had reached a rejuvenated state in infected animals. The researchers hope that the findings, published in Cell Reports Medicine, could help develop interventions for aging and damaged livers in humans. Dr. Zania Stamataki, associate professor at the Center for Liver and Gastrointestinal Research at the University of Birmingham, said: “This study represents a revolutionary example of how microbes can be used as tools for understanding biology.” “Overall, the results may pave the way for new therapeutic approaches to the treatment of liver diseases such as cirrhosis,” said Dr. Darius Widera, Associate Professor of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine at the University of Reading. “However, because the study was performed using armadillos as a model animal, it is unclear how these promising results translate to human liver biology. “Furthermore, the bacteria used in this study cause disease, so the method needs to be significantly refined before clinical translation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/newslens/2022/1116/1336544-leprosy/

