Flu cases soar in Santa Clara County





San Jose, California (cron) — Santa Clara County has seen more flu activity than is typically seen at this time of year, public health officials warned Wednesday.The spike in cases began in early November. According to county public health department data, weekly emergency room visits for flu-like illness are three times higher than during the same period of the 2019-2020 flu season, just before the COVID pandemic. Influenza cases have also increased compared to the first two years of the pandemic. Health officials explained that COVID prevention activities, such as masks and social distancing, have reduced flu during the pandemic. “Flu is here and on the rise. It’s never too late to get your flu shot. This is the first winter the county has faced not only increased flu and COVID activity, but also unusually high levels of RSV affecting young children. Health officials stress that there are safe and effective vaccines for influenza and COVID-19 that offer the best protection against serious illness. With no vaccine against RSV, it’s especially important for people to wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home when sick, health officials said. Hospitals are gearing up for the worst flu season. “With the number of patients seeking care and early signs from hospitalizations for influenza and RSV, medical staff are preparing for an influx of people seeking care at hospitals and clinics. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health is adding a new tool for tracking flu transmission and risk in your community. Based on technology developed during the COVID pandemic, the county has launched a data dashboard to track flu concentrations in wastewater. website sccphd.org/fludata is updated weekly and shows flu concentrations in each of the four sewers: Gilroy, Palo Alto, San Jose, and Sunnyvale. People can see if flu infections are increasing or decreasing in their community. Virus and contagion levels can vary widely and fluctuate in different parts of the county. Data show influenza A levels are above levels he had in late October at all four sewage plants. “Seeing elevated levels of influenza in wastewater can give us an early picture of risk to our communities and alert the healthcare system to a potential surge in cases,” Dr. Cody said. I’m here.

