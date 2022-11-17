First monkeypox-related death confirmed in Indiana





Indianapolis, Indiana (WANE) Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday the first death of a resident due to monkeypox. Due to patient privacy legislation, no other details about the patient were provided. Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, according to the health department. Symptoms of monkeypox usually begin within 21 days of him being exposed to the virus. The most reported symptom of monkeypox is a rash. Some people have flu-like symptoms before the rash, while others have other symptoms after the rash. Also, some people experience only a rash, which usually lasts him two to four weeks. People are considered infected until all the scabs on the rash have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed. Most people who get monkeypox recover without serious complications or treatment. However, people with conditions that weaken the immune system, such as HIV, AIDS, certain cancers, organ transplants, and other immunodeficiency disorders, can develop serious complications and require treatment. higher. In rare cases, serious illness can result in death. Vaccination can prevent monkeypox virus infection or reduce the severity of illness in individuals infected with monkeypox virus. Contact your local health department or health care provider for vaccinations. “Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of a vaccine, we know that the disease is still prevalent and can cause severe illness and death. It’s important to remember,” said Kris Box, M.D., state health commissioner for FACOG. “Our hearts go out to this Hoosier family and we encourage anyone at risk to get vaccinated to protect themselves.” Since June 17, 264 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Indiana, most of them in men ages 18 to 39. For more information about monkeypox, visit https://monkeypox.health.in.govPeople with symptoms are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wane.com/news/indiana/indiana-confirms-first-monkeypox-related-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos