



Hillsborough County, Florida — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsboro County issued a reminder to residents this week about the importance of protecting yourself from the flu. What you need to know CDC reports early rise in flu activity nationwide, with highest activity seen in the Southeast

The BayCare Health System says it has seen a 50% increase in patients testing positive for the flu compared to last November.

FDOH-Hillsborough is urging residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t already and practice good hygiene to help prevent the flu.

According to a home nurse at the CVS Minute Clinic, one of the most common misconceptions about vaccines is that you can catch the flu. “Getting the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from serious complications and hospitalization,” said FDOH-Hillsborough spokesperson Ryan L. Terry. “Simple things like washing your hands, sanitizing surfaces, you can do all of these things, and you can still increase flu activity.” That’s exactly what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest Influenza View report shows, happening across much of the United States, with the highest activity in the Southeast. The flu season so far has seen 2.8 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths, according to reports for the week ending Nov. 5. In Tampa Bay, a BayCare Health System spokeswoman said: said 15 flu patients were hospitalized across the hospital. The health system has seen a 50% increase in patients testing positive for influenza compared to last November. BayCare believes it’s because fewer people are wearing masks and precautions have been relaxed than we’ve seen during the pandemic. Influenza vaccination can also be reduced. Terry said Hillsborough County is seeing more people with flu-like illnesses in emergency departments than it did in November 2019, before the pandemic began and health precautions were put in place. In Pasco County, Angela Swary, a home nurse at the CVS Minute Clinic at SR-54 in Newport Richie, said more people are getting flu shots. “I think the same people who were always getting the flu shot are getting the flu shot,” Swary said. “Those who are not are starting to understand more now due to the fact that they are looking at the numbers. Their children are reporting more flu cases at school. We’re reporting an increase in flu cases in the Lord, and they’re definitely seeing it there.” According to Swary, the most common misconception about shots is that they cause the flu. “The flu shot is a dead, inactivated virus, or protein portion of the flu virus. It’s not the actual live virus itself, so it doesn’t cause flu,” Swary said. Some people may exhibit immune responses, such as feeling tired and sore, which is a sign that the body is mounting an immune response, Swary says.

