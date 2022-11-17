A study found that the risk of seizures was higher after





Banned until Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET Media Contact:

Lenny Tesman [email protected](612) 928-6137

Natalie Conrad [email protected](612) 928-6164 Study finds risk of attack is higher after COVID-19 than after flu Minneapolis – A study published online November 16, 2022 found that people infected with COVID-19 were more likely to have a seizure or epilepsy within the next six months than people infected with the flu. higher. neurology®medical journals American Neurological AssociationThe increased risk was more pronounced in children than in adults. It was also significant among those who did not require hospitalization for COVID-19 infection. “The overall risk of developing seizures and epilepsy is low, but given the large number of people infected with COVID-19, it was less than 1% of all people infected with COVID-19. accompanied by s Tudy Author Arjune Sen, MD, PhD, University of Oxford, UK. “Additionally, the increased risk of seizures and epilepsy in children is another reason to try to prevent her COVID-19 infection in children.” In this study, researchers examined a network of health records of people infected with COVID-19. They were matched with people who were diagnosed with influenza around the same time and who were similar in other factors such as age, gender, and other medical conditions. None of the participants had a previous diagnosis of epilepsy or recurrent seizures. The researchers then looked to see if people developed epilepsy or seizures over the next six months. The COVID-19 and influenza groups each included 152,754 people. People infected with COVID-19 were 55% more likely to develop epilepsy or seizures over the next six months than those infected with the flu. The rate of new cases of epilepsy or seizures was 0.94% among those infected with COVID-19 compared to 0.60% among those infected with influenza. “The overall risk is low, so these results should be interpreted with caution,” Sen said. “However, we recommend that health professionals pay particular attention to individuals who may have more subtle features of seizures, such as focal cognitive seizures. will be lower.” A limitation of this study was that the researchers were unable to identify the specific virus subspecies that people were infected with, which may have influenced the results. This research was supported by the Oxford Health Biomedical Research Center, National Institutes of Health, UK. For more information on epilepsy, BrainandLife.orghome of the American Academy of Neurology’s free patient and caregiver journal focused on the intersection of neurological disorders and brain health. brain and life® upon Facebook, twitter When Instagram. We encourage you to use the hashtags #Neurology and #AANscience when posting about this research on your social media channels. The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals with over 38,000 members. AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality, patient-centered neurological care. A neurologist is a physician with specialized training in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of disorders of the brain and nervous system, such as Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy. For more information about the American Academy of Neurology, please visit: AAN.com or find us Facebook, twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn When Youtube. Article publication date November 16, 2022

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! EurekAlert! is not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted. Use of information by contributors or via the EurekAlert system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/971240 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos