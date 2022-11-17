Here’s how the flu shot protects people with heart failure from death.See research here

Influenza vaccination can prevent influenza and reduce its effects on the heart. This can save lives in people with cardiovascular disease, according to an international study led by researchers at McMaster University.

The study, published in The Lancet Global Health, found that influenza vaccine significantly reduced both pneumonia and cardiovascular complications in heart failure patients.

"If you have heart failure, you should get the flu shot because it can save your life.

Loeb is a McMaster Professor of Pathology and Molecular Medicine, Hamilton Infectious Diseases Physician and Microbiologist.

“It’s an underestimate that the flu vaccine can save people from cardiovascular death.

This study showed that the flu vaccine reduced pneumonia by 40% and hospitalization by 15% in heart failure patients. Influenza vaccines reduced mortality in these patients by 20% during the fall-winter flu season.

Data collected during flu season also showed that vaccines help prevent cardiovascular complications such as heart attack and stroke.

This joint clinical trial between McMaster and the Institute for Population Health at McMaster and Hamilton Health Sciences will study more than 5,000 people with heart failure in 10 countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East who received routine flu vaccinations. Very few people do. They received either influenza vaccine or placebo annually from June 2015 to November 2021.

Influenza has long been associated with an increased risk of life-threatening cardiovascular events, but Loeb says people with heart failure are already more susceptible to worsening health. have a 50% chance of dying during the disease, and 20% are hospitalized for cardiovascular complications each year.

“Importantly, we looked at low- and middle-income countries, where 80% of cardiovascular disease occurs and influenza vaccination coverage is low.”

Salim Yusuf, executive director of PHRI and author of the study, said: Preventing hospitalization could be highly cost-effective and have important public health and clinical implications.”

