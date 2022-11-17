300% increase in respiratory illnesses at St. Louis Children’s Hospital





st. Louie (KMOV) – Flu and his RSV cases have spiked in the last two weeks. St. Louis Children’s Hospital reports a 300% increase in RSV and other respiratory illnesses from the same period last year. Caroline Livingston has 10-month-old twin boys, nicknamed Chip and Moss. “He stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next day because he was able to turn off oxygen and felt pretty good on his own,” she said. RSV usually infects children under the age of two. Symptoms are usually similar to the common cold, but can be severe. According to Dr. Rachel Orscheln, a Washington University Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, warning signs that your child needs immediate medical attention and may have RSV include: difficulty breathing

unable to ingest liquids

Reduced amount of wet diapers

not awakened to food

Fever ≥ 100.4 in infants younger than 3 months

extreme weakness or altered mental status The number of flu cases has also surged dramatically over the past two weeks, affecting children and adults. Dr. Steve Lawrence, an infectious disease specialist at Barnes Jewish Hospital at the University of Washington, told News 4 that the number of cases has increased with each flu season, but this season is three to four weeks earlier. “The flu is re-infecting our population, and it’s self-inflicting with intensity,” Lawrence said. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,738 flu cases last week alone. Since the start of the flu season, 4,016 cases have been reported, compared with 809 during this period during the 2018-2019 pre-pandemic flu season. Half of the reported flu cases are in the 5-24 year old age group. The low number of flu cases during the pandemic as a result of COVID safety measures may have played a role in this season’s sharp rise. “A period of one to two seasons in which very few people get the flu eliminates that level of exposure and continued exposure to even milder infections. Hence the overall level of immunity to it.” will probably decline,” Lawrence said. Lawrence said if the number of hospitalizations due to flu cases continues to rise, it could strain local hospitals. Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

