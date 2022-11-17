Light pollution exposure at night may increase diabetes risk





Representative image (IANS) Are you afraid of the dark? Research shows that you should actually be grateful. It’s almost impossible to escape the stare of a solemn streetlight, but most people warn as a beacon of high safety when walking the desolate streets at night. Who knows what lurks in the dark? But it turns out that the ubiquitous light of these streetlights could be causing more harm than we previously thought. A new study conducted in China shows that high amounts of artificial light exposure at night (LAN) can increase the risk of diabetes and compromise blood sugar control. Most life on Earth follows a built-in 24-hour “circadian” cycle, automatically adapting to the day and night created by the motion of the Earth. This is what makes me sleepy at night. However, 80% of the world’s population faces some form of outdoor light pollution every night, and the inability to distinguish between night and day makes it very difficult for our bodies to coordinate their internal processes. In fact, scientists have observed that insects, birds and other animals are dying prematurely due to the effects of light pollution, leading to a loss of biodiversity. When rats were exposed to unnatural LAN, they began to gain weight and exhibit low glucose levels with hyperglycemia and insulin. So when scientists evaluated 2010 data for about one million people living in China, they found that those who stayed in areas with the highest levels of artificial nighttime light pollution scored higher on the Body Mass Index, with 28 I’ve found % to be relatively likely. Diabetes prevalence. The researchers estimated that outdoor LAN exposure could cause about 9 million cases of diabetes in Chinese adults over the age of 21. This is consistent with previous studies conducted in South India, which showed that areas with increased light intensity had higher populations suffering from higher body mass index, systolic blood pressure and cholesterol levels. . More research is needed to determine whether there is a specific direct relationship between man-made LAN exposure and diabetes, but this certainly suggests that LAN is harmful to health. With about 83% of the world exposed to light pollution (statistics are astronomically high for developed countries such as the United States), this is a serious issue that needs to be thoroughly investigated. There is no doubt that it is a serious problem. The results of this study were Diabetes can access here. ** Download for the latest in weather, science, space and COVID-19 on the go weather channel app (Android and iOS stores). It’s free!

