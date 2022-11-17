Can deep brain stimulation (DBS) stop binge eating and control obesity?





What if you could put an implant in your brain to curb the urge to overeat? It might sound too futuristic, but University of Pennsylvania neurosurgeon Casey Halpern, Ph.D. Deep brain stimulation (DBS), which is routinely used to calm tremors, was used in two women with eating disorders. The device, inserted just under the scalp, stimulated satiety neurons as soon as it picked up signals in the recipient’s brain.After using the device for a year, she gained weight despite bariatric surgery. A woman no longer feels an irresistible urge to eat. Now they want the implants to stay!

How DBS works The study, reported in The New York Times, is an amazing breakthrough, especially in an age of obesity epidemic, according to Dr. Sunit Mediratta, a consultant neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospital. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Describing it, he said: Our brain is the most complex of all organs. It is involved in the control and regulation of most functions of the body, including heart rate, breathing, speech, memory, limb movement, balance, sight, smell, hunger and satiety. Each function is controlled by a specific local area of ​​the brain. Different areas of the brain are interconnected through complex neural circuits to coordinate bodily functions. It is precisely these neural circuits that are difficult to study and yield visible functional consequences. ” So what is the appetite center of the brain that we should know about? The lateral hypothalamus is the feeding center that, when stimulated, causes hunger, and various hypotheses have been put forward to provoke hunger and satiety responses from the brain. , a drop in blood glucose in the fasting state triggers meal initiation from the lateral hypothalamic region of the brain, whereas a postprandial rise in glucose stimulates the VML region to terminate feeding. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) for binge eating and obese patients attempts to address these areas of the brain by implanting electrodes and stimulating satiety centers or neurons. Take it,” says Dr. Mediratta. Meaning of research The DBS procedure performed by Dr. Halpern curbs the urge to overeat by stimulating a group of neurons called the nucleus accumbens. “Experimental studies with mice have shown that neurons in the nucleus accumbens are activated just before binge eating. Success in animal studies led him to try DBS in humans, where the nucleus accumbens was stimulated via electrodes implanted deep in the brain. We’ve been able to calm these neurons down, which helps curb the urge to binge, leading to weight loss,” says Dr. Mediratta. Can DBS be used as a treatment protocol for obesity? Although only two have undergone this procedure, Dr. Mediratta feels it could fundamentally change the current concept of treating extremely obese patients who must undergo bariatric surgery to lose weight. . “Currently, bariatric treatments artificially reduce the volume of a patient’s stomach so that they feel full after eating smaller meals. Many patients regain weight after the initial weight loss after bariatric surgery. And you have to be careful with your diet,” he adds. But he feels more patients need to be evaluated for DBS before it becomes standard of care. “Because the electrodes are implanted deep in the brain, near areas that perform other important functions, DBS may come with minor risks such as seizures, bleeding, and weakness of the limbs. This procedure is not recommended for weight loss. is still , but it would be valuable if more countries allowed neurosurgeons to perform the procedure on volunteers and analyze the results,” he says. We weren’t told when the device would work once it was implanted in the woman’s brain. Both women said they no longer felt huge cravings and were amazed at the slow and consistent loss of weight.

