What You Need to Know About Mosquito-Borne Virus Discovered in Arizona





top line Arizona health officials reported a case of dengue fever this week that appeared to have been acquired locally rather than through travel. This is probably the only state, after Florida, to record local transmission of the virus this year. It is rare in the United States, but has been known to cause occasional outbreaks. A female Aedes aegypti is a carrier of dengue fever found in Arizona. Getty Images important facts Dengue fever, also known as breakbone fever because it causes severe muscle pain, is a mosquito-borne virus. get infected About 400 million people every year. around it half About 100 people of the world’s population live in areas at risk for dengue fever, and epidemics can occur in the continental United States. mosquito Carrying the disease is common in many areas. Most dengue infections are asymptomatic or mild.around it One in four (25%) of those infected will become ill. Flu-like symptoms such as fever, rash, headache, nausea, and vomiting are often confused with other illnesses. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> About 1 in 20 people who get sick develop severe dengue fever. This is a fatal medical emergency that can cause severe muscle pain, shock, internal bleeding, and organ damage. There is no specific medicine to treat dengue fever. For most people, the disease will go away on its own after a week, rest and stay hydrated, take antipyretics and pain relievers such as acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol, sold under brand names such as available). Tylenol and Panadol) and blood thinners such as aspirin and ibuprofen should be avoided. without proper treatment, death The incidence of severe dengue fever can reach 20%, but treatment can reduce the mortality rate to less than 1%, and maintaining patient fluid volume is critical. news peg there was a case of dengue fever report To the people of Maricopa County, Arizona this week.official believe The infection may have been acquired locally rather than through travel, and experts are working to trace the source of the infection and determine if others in the area are at risk. Dengue fever is not an unknown disease in the United States and circumstances allow outbreaks, but the vast majority of cases are travel-related, with Arizona recording 10 other cases by November 2. , the second state to record a local infection at this time. Year. Florida, the only other state to report locally transmitted cases, has reported more cases than all other states combined, with 582 travel-related cases by November 2. infections and 32 locally acquired infections. according to to the CDC. big number 888. This is the number of dengue cases reported in the United States up to November 2nd of this year. according to to the CDC. main background Dengue is a leading cause of illness and death in many parts of the world, especially in some Asian and Latin American countries. To tellAn eight-fold increase over the last two decades, part of this astounding increase can be explained by improved reporting methods.Number of dengue fever patients in the world appear It may have declined during the Covid-19 pandemic, with studies suggesting that pandemic control prevented about 750,000 cases in 2020. Note That data is still not perfect after years and the pandemic may have hampered reporting efforts in some countries, he said. It is taking on new importance as we struggle to address the growing climate crisis. help Disease-carrying mosquitoes invade new regions of the world.weather changes, floods, etc. Florida after Hurricane Ian, and also challenges to prevent the spread of disease. Mosquitoes, which can carry dengue fever, like many other pathogens such as the West Nile, multiply rapidly in the floodwaters and debris left behind after major storms, providing a major public health threat to people recovering from disasters. may pose a threat to amazing facts There are four distinct, but closely related, viruses that cause dengue fever. Recovery is thought to provide lifelong immunity to that particular variant, but counter-intuitively increases the risk of developing severe disease if reinfected.Until recently, the problem was controversial It has become a hot topic among scientists, but now many people believe The normal protective antibodies produced after infection can actually help the virus when reinfected. Things to watch out for The development of a vaccine has been extremely difficult because two dengue infections increase the risk of severe disease. Sanofi Pasteur developed the first dengue vaccine, which is now licensed in many countries, including the United States, but it was found to increase the risk of severe dengue, so the injection was already used by confirmed dengue infections. Used only in humans. Other vaccines are under evaluation. Kudengaa shot for use without prior dengue exposure, developed by Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceuticals, looks promising, approved in Indonesia in August. References After Hurricane Ian, a multi-million dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida (NBC News) Scientists Solve Dengue Mystery: Why Second Infection Is Worse Than First (statistical news)

