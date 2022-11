New lengthy COVID findings sound alarm bells for St. Louis scientists

Little was known about COVID-19 when the virus began to infect millions of people. Misinformation and erroneous correlations early in the pandemic created further confusion. Researchers are still learning and discovering what happens after COVID-19 and what recovery looks like. Studies show that between 4% and 7% of people infected with the virus worldwide suffer “long-term problems” such as having trouble finding the right words, forgetting basic things, or suffering from confusion known as brain fog. I found out I was feeling the symptoms of COVID. Some people experience a phantom smell of rotting flesh or smoke, known as phantom smear. Her COVID in the long run may also include general fatigue, which has been linked to stroke. Elaine Cha / st louis public radio Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly is a clinical epidemiologist at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and the University of Washington School of Medicine. on wednesday St. Louis on the Air, Dr. Ziyad Al-Ali, a clinical epidemiologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine, director of the Center for Clinical Epidemiology, and director of research and development at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, said the medical community is optimistic that the story of their COVID recovery — even if they Even if your own doctor doesn’t listen or knows better. “I remember very vividly, very early in the pandemic… Editorial article by Fiona Loewenstein The New York Times wrote, “At the time, everyone was telling me that if I was young and healthy, even if I had COVID-19, I would recover and recover in a few days, maybe a week. My health condition Still here I am I still suffer from lingering fatigue and shortness of breath and brain fog. Al-Aly credits the Patient-Led Research Collaborative and other long-running COVID patient support groups for chronicling the recovery. Now researchers can knowledgeably combine her long-term experience with COVID and valid medical findings. At the same time, Al-Aly lamented doctors’ acknowledgment that the gaslighting, or symptoms, many patients faced in seeking treatment were real. The long COVID is “real,” he stressed. “Brain volume decreases after SARS-CoV 2 infection. There are structural changes that can occur in the brain. is!” For longer COVID details, listen to Dr. Zayid Al-Aly’s conversation. St. Louis on the Air upon apple podcast, Spotify, google podcasts, Stitcheror click the play button below. The long COVID is on your mind…and it’s very real “ St. Louis on the Air tells the story of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in this area.program production No Fleet? , Emily Woodbury , Danny Wisentowski When Alex Heuer . Avery Rogers Our production assistant.the audio engineer Aaron Doerr .

