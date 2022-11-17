Cannabinoids in the body dilate bronchi





Bronchial constriction makes many lung diseases, such as asthma, very dangerous. Researchers have discovered a new signaling pathway that widens the airways.

Inhaled therapy for asthma and other obstructive pulmonary diseases often loses its effectiveness with long-term use. A research team led by Professor Daniela Wenzel of the Department of Systems Physiology at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany has shown another signaling pathway in which cannabinoids in the body cause bronchodilation. This creates hope for alternative treatment options. Asthma is apparently also associated with a deficiency of these cannabinoids in the bronchi, which may be one of the causes of the disease. Bronchi dilated by cannabinoids in the body Obstructive pulmonary disease is the third leading cause of death worldwide. They include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma, which affect many smokers. During an asthma attack, the bronchi constrict so hard that you can’t breathe, which can be life threatening. “Asthma is an inflammatory process, but it is the constriction of the bronchi that is fatal,” explains Anika Simon, lead author of the study. “This is why we are so interested in regulating this constriction.” The reason is.” In previous studies, researchers have similarly focused on its effects on the body’s own cannabinoid system, particularly on blood vessels in the lungs. “Our results show that anandamide dilates bronchi, so we wanted to understand the exact mechanism behind it. Enzymes Break Down Cannabinoids It soon became apparent that the two best-known receptors for anandamide (CB1 and CB2) were irrelevant to this regulation. Therefore, there must be another signaling pathway through which the messenger substance anandamide acts on the bronchi. Daniela Wenzel and her team have shown that this alternative pathway uses an enzyme called fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH). FAAH breaks down anandamide to form arachidonic acid, for example. Arachidonic acid is then converted to prostaglandin E2. “We know that prostaglandin E2 can dilate the bronchi,” points out her Annika Simon. Prostaglandin E2 acts through specific receptors leading to an increase in the messenger substance cAMP (cyclic adenosine monophosphate). “This is exactly what the well-established inhaled drugs for asthma target, increasing cAMP,” says Daniela Wenzel. So the goal is the same, but the path is different. Anandamide deficiency in asthma Wenzel and her team have gradually deciphered the signaling pathway. They revealed that the enzyme FAAH is present in both bronchial smooth muscle and ciliated epithelium. An increase in cAMP after anandamide administration could be detected in both mouse models and human bronchial cells. To find out if anandamide also works in asthma patients, the team used a disease model in mice in which specific substances can be used to create artificial asthma. In these animals also, administration of anandamide resulted in bronchodilation. “This means that asthma does not confer resistance to anandamide,” explains Daniela Wenzel. I found it to be low in endocannabinoids. “Therefore, it is possible that this anandamide deficiency is one of her causes of bronchial asthma,” she concludes Daniela Wenzel. The discovery of new signaling pathways may also open up new possibilities for intervening in disease processes. “But we still have a long way to go. It will definitely take years,” she stresses Daniela Wenzel. She explicitly warns her patients not to experiment with cannabis plants. “No direct conclusions about phytocannabinoids can be drawn from our findings on endocannabinoids.Besides the known cannabinoids, it is completely unknown exactly what other constituents the cannabis plant contains. Plants can contain toxic substances.” Nonetheless, the findings of this study already point towards a better understanding of the body’s own cannabinoid system and, in a few years, new treatments for lung disease. It may lead to options.

Story source: material provided by Ruhr University BochumOriginal song by Maike Driessen. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

