Moderate exercise reduces mortality risk in breast cancer survivors by 60%





Licensed photo” alt=”Even moderate physical activity is associated with a 60% lower risk of death in breast cancer survivors, a new study suggests, similar to more active survivors. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | Licensed photo“/> A new study suggests that even moderate physical activity is associated with a 60% lower risk of death in breast cancer survivors, similar to that of more active survivors. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | Licensed photo November 17 (UPI) — A new study suggests that even moderate physical activity is associated with a 60% lower risk of death in breast cancer survivors, similar to that of more active survivors. Survivorship care plans “should consider incorporating physical activity because even moderate activity is essential not only for prolonging survival, but also for health-related quality of life,” he said. Researchers led by Kaiser Permanente Southern California said in their paper. research letterFeatured on Thursday’s JAMA Network Open. The protective effects of physical activity on the risk of developing breast cancer are known, but its impact after breast cancer diagnosis remains controversial, researchers said. Scientists therefore set out to assess the association between physical activity “beyond essential functions” and all-cause mortality risk in breast cancer survivors. The study involved 315 participants from California Health Plans. All were postmenopausal breast cancer survivors and had an initial diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer at least two years earlier. A 71-year-old woman with a median survival of 6 years was diagnosed between 1996 and 2012. Baseline interviews for the study were conducted between 2013 and her 2015. They were followed until the date of death or the end of the study in April 2022. During this period, 45 participants, or 14.3%, died from any cause, and 5 had breast cancer. During the study, participants were asked about their leisure time physical activity and fatigue using two questionnaires. Godin-Shephard Leisure Physical Activity Questionnaire Another tool to measure fatigue severity. The activity questionnaire examined at least 15 minutes of exercise during a normal 7-day period and presented a composite score that categorized the movement pattern as active, moderately active, or poorly active. The study found a mortality rate of 12.9 per 1,000 person-years for active participants, 13.4 per 1,000 person-years for moderately active participants, and 32.9 per 1,000 person-years for inactive participants. In Godin’s questionnaire, examples of strenuous exercise described as “rapidly beating the heart” include running, jogging, hockey, football, soccer, squash, basketball, cross-country skiing, judo, roller skating, strenuous swimming, and strenuous exercise. Prolonged exercise is mentioned. – Long distance cycling. Examples of moderate exercise that is described as “not tiring” include brisk walking, baseball, tennis, easy cycling, volleyball, badminton, easy swimming, alpine skiing, popular dancing, and folk dancing. The third category of the questionnaire, mild exercise, described as “minimal effort,” includes yoga, archery, riverbank fishing, bowling, horseshoes, golf, snowmobiling, and light walking. The researchers measured baseline survivor age, breast cancer stage, fatigue, years since cancer diagnosis, self-reported race and ethnicity, history of insomnia and depression, chemotherapy and radiation, and more. He said the analysis adjusted for factors such as the type of cancer adjuvant therapy. . And they said that the new research findings 2020 research Physical activity and breast cancer survival before, during, and after chemotherapy. “Our findings have implications for patient counseling about the benefits of exercise on cancer outcomes, and this protection persists even after cancer treatments are considered in the analysis,” the new paper concludes. is attached.

