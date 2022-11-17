Monkeypox contributes to deaths in Indiana, officials say





The state health commissioner warned that “the disease is still rampant and could cause severe illness and death.”Also in the news: dengue, Ebola, Hendra, bird flu. AP: Official: Monkeypox contributed to Indiana resident’s death



Monkeypox contributed to the recent deaths of Indiana residents, state health officials said Wednesday. Patient privacy laws prohibit officials from releasing additional information about the deceased. (11/16) The New York Times: New York City eliminates monkeypox emergency vehicles and mobile vaccine vans



The city’s mobile monkeypox vaccination program, which has stationed vans outside community centers, nightclubs and sex parties since late summer, has run out of funding and is coming to an end. He also closed a mass vaccination facility that the city set up this summer on November 14. (Otterman, 11/17) In other outbreaks and health threats — CIDRAP: Maricopa County, Arizona Reports Local Dengue Case



The Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) in Arizona reported this week that a person believed to have been exposed to an infected mosquito in Maricopa County contracted dengue fever. MCDPH said in a Nov. 14 press release that mosquito surveillance detected dengue virus in one of his mosquito traps in the county neighborhood. (11/16) Bloomberg: Ebola Vaccine Donated by Merck to Test on Vaccine-Resistant Strains



The Ebola vaccine, donated by Merck & Co. to an international vaccination group, will be part of a trial testing three injections against resistant strains of the deadly virus circulating in Uganda. (John Milton, 11/16) NPR: How can the Hendra virus be prevented from spreading from bats to horses?



Luckily, Hendra doesn’t spread easily between humans. He has only seven documented cases, four of which were fatal. And each time the virus jumps from animals to humans, in this case from bats to horses to humans, it gets another chance to evolve and become more infectious. (Daniel, 11/16) PBS NewsHour: Why the ongoing bird flu epidemic is driving up poultry costs ahead of Thanksgiving



The only known human case in the United States during the current outbreak was found in a Colorado man who had contact with an infected bird. Since he only reported symptoms, health experts theorized that the virus could have been present in his nose without actually causing infection.(Sato 11/16) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, an overview of health policy coverage by major news outlets.sign up email subscription.



