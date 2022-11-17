Lung Cancer Awareness Month Drives Education and Action Against Disease





Montgomery, Alabama (WSFA) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women. Lung cancer kills more people each year than colon, breast and prostate cancer combined. About 218,500 people in the United States are estimated to develop lung cancer each year, and about 142,000 people die from the disease. It also says smoking is responsible for nearly nine out of ten of his lung cancers, according to the CDC. And even if you’ve never smoked, a person who is exposed to secondhand smoke at home or at work has a 20% to 30% increased risk of lung cancer. Symptoms of lung cancer vary from person to person. Most people with lung cancer have no symptoms until the cancer is advanced. The Carmichael Imaging Center offers lung screening that can detect lung cancer before symptoms appear. This screening is done using low-dose computed tomography (LDCT). This allows the examination to be performed with minimal exposure to radiation and provides detailed images of the lungs. It is non-invasive, requires no needles, and does not require changing clothes. It helps detect lung cancer at an earlier and more treatable stage. You should consider getting screened if you have all three risk factors: Ages 50-80 (Medicare and Medicare Supplements cover up to age 77) When

Current smokers or former smokers who quit less than 15 years ago When

Have smoked for at least 20 pack years (i.e., 1 pack per day for 20 years, or 0.5 packs per day for 40 years, etc.), and the longer you smoke, the higher your risk of lung cancer . Screening is free for those who have ever smoked, with a $99 co-pay option if insurance does not cover it. Call 387-1100 (option 6) to schedule a screening. A doctor’s order is required. Results are sent to the attending physician. If everyone thought to be at high risk for lung cancer were screened, about 25,000 lives could be saved. Although treatments for lung cancer have improved, it still kills more men and women than any other type of cancer.The Montgomery Cancer Center offers two different treatments. Navigational bronchoscopy uses a specialized bronchoscope to examine and treat lesions in areas of the lung that are not accessible with a normal bronchoscope. Navigational bronchoscopy combines electromagnetic navigation with real-time computed tomography (CT) imaging to create a three-dimensional map of her lungs. Physicians use this map to guide a navigational bronchoscope containing an extended working channel and guide wire to difficult-to-access areas of the lung to perform biopsies or direct radiation therapy to difficult areas. You can reaching lesions. Endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) is a procedure that uses ultrasound technology in combination with bronchoscopy to visualize the airway walls and surrounding structures. EBUS helps doctors find hard-to-reach tumors and small cell lung cancer. EBUS can also take biopsies from lung tissue or lymph nodes around the chest. Lung cancer patients are 13 times more likely to live five years if diagnosed early. Did You Read This Article in the WSFA News App? Get News Alerts Faster and Free apple app store and the Google Play store! Copyright 2022 WSFA. all rights reserved.

